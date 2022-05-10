ALBION — Churches are tax exempt entities, so the $36,000 that showed up at Fairview Fellowship Church caused a little bit of panic.
But, forgiveness is a virtue, and the Noble County Commissioners helped absolve the church of its mistaken liability on Monday.
On Monday, Pastor Marc Buwalda and trustee Jarrod Ramer along with advising attorney Chris Jansen and Noble County Assessor Ben Castle to explain what happened.
Fairview Fellowship, formerly known as Pine Hills Church, purchased the former Kendallville Event Center building located at 615 Professional Way and also took ownership of the long-tax-delinquent parking lot to the building, which had always been kept as a separate parcel.
As the church took ownership of the parcels and went through some legal entity changes when the church changed names to Fairview Fellowship Church, paperwork to establish a tax exemption got lost in the mix.
"I take responsibility as the head trustee for not knowing what I was supposed to do in this situation," Ramer said. "Thirty-six-thousand dollars is just over 12% of our annual budget and it's just going to be very detrimental to our organization, and I'm asking if there can be an opportunity to waive those taxes."
Castle explained because the paperwork got missed, the parcels were never assigned a tax-exempt status, so the assessments on the land, improvements and building went to the auditor's office and were assessed taxes like any regular property.
If the building had been used as a church prior to Fairview purchasing it, the issue might have been avoided because that tax-exempt status likely would have carried forward. But because it was previously a non-exempt private business, missing the paperwork caused a tax bill.
The church has since filed the correct paperwork so it will be good for 2023 taxes and beyond, Castle said.
"If the paperwork had been filed there would be in my eyes no question this would be off the tax rolls," Castle said. "I fully back the church being able to get this waived. It's a church, guys. Had this been a church prior, we wouldn't even be sitting here talking, we wouldn't be up here talking. It would have been taken care of in my office."
Attorney Dennis Graft noting that this exact situation has happened in the past in the case of a Hispanic Ligonier church that purchased property but wasn't aware of all the different types of legal things they needed to do to ensure their tax-exempt status.
"This isn't the first time this has happened. We always try to be sympathetic," Graft said.
Kendallville Mayor Suzanne Handshoe also attended the meeting and noted she had no qualms about erasing the tax amount. The parking lot property had previously been the most tax-deliquent parcel in the county with about $200,000 owed at its worst.
Kendallville and the county had waived those taxes in order to convey the lot to Fairview when it bought the adjacent event center, so it wouldn't make much sense to start accruing a new bill, she said.
Commissioners agreed to waive the taxes on the church and its parking lot for 2022.
Church leaders thanked the commissioners for their help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.