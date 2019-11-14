LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Community Foundation released the preliminary results from its recent Envision LaGrange listening tour Wednesday, a tour aimed at helping the foundation’s board better serve the needs of the local community.
To no one’s surprise, respondents from the four different community meetings said the biggest challenge facing LaGrange County is developing a housing strategy that brings new construction of all types of housing to the area.
The second most pressing need is the need for all of LaGrange County’s communities to work together to develop shared goals.
Octavia Yoder, the foundation’s executive director, said the listening tour was created as a tool to help the foundation learn what community members thought were the greatest needs in LaGrange County and use that information to better focus what proposals and projects the foundation would supports.
“Our focus is LaGrange County, so we want to be here and know what’s going on in LaGrange County,” she told a crowd of about 100 who gathered at the LaGrange American Legion Post to hear the results.
Yoder said the tour gives the LCCF the information it needs to make better decisions about how it does grant-making.
“We wanted to look at what our community is thinking, what are they saying, what is their vision and where are we headed?” she explained.
The tour also revealed LaGrange County residents think more needs to be done to help develop workforce education and the soft skills so many employers say they want to find in a workforce. Respondents also said leaders need to develop a “LaGrange County brand” and tell the story of LaGrange County better to visitors and industry.
LaGrange County residents also think real opportunity exists in growing LaGrange County biking and hiking trails. They said they were proud of the county’s system of public parks.
One opportunity that residents scored as a high-priority need was seeking better cultural collaboration between LaGrange County’s English and Amish communities.
“We’re here to really represent this community and all of the local communities and we really want to work on how we can do that better,” Yoder said. “This is kind of a step in that direction.”
Yoder added that the data revealed Wednesday was only “preliminary” and that the foundation would continue to hold additional meetings with community members as it continues to evaluate the tour’s results.
