Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Juan D. Flores, 47, of the 1300 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 3:45 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Flores was held without bond
Carrie E. Handshoe, 42, of the 400 block of Water Street, Avilla, was arrested at 9:57 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Handshoe was released on her own recognizance.
Sherry Mendoza, 58, of the 400 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was booked at 11:29 a.m. Thursday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Steven M. Slone, 35, of the 1000 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 8:32 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on two warrants charging Level 6 felonies and a warrant for which no charging information was provided. No bond information provided.
Aaron M. Bartman, 22, of the 300 block of West Waubee Road, Milford, was arrested at 3:01 a.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Bartman was held on $2,500 bond.
Mark P. Herlihy, 38, of the 100 block of North Water Street, Anderson, was arrested at 4:57 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Herlihy was released on his own recognizance.
Rebeccca N. Hughes, 27, of hte 900 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was arrested at 3:14 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a court order. No charging information provided. Hughes was held without bond.
Trayce A. Jones, 22, of the 600 block of Viburn Road, Avilla, was arrested at 12:49 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Jones was held without bond.
Joshua A. Nelson, 42, of the 900 block of West Second Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 9:22 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor. Nelson was held without bond.
Alisha N. Smead, 24, of the 800 block of East U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 5:06 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Smead was held without bond.
William A. White, 33, of the 800 block of Plymouth Avenue, Goshen, was arrested at 2:55 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. White was held without bond.
Andrew A. Barrett, 29, of the 1300 block of Woods Edge Drive, Niles, Michigan, was arrested at 7:28 p.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on charges of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Level 6 felony; neglect of a dependent child, a Level 6 felony; intimidation, a Level 6 felony; and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor. Barrett was held without bond.
Brennen M. Kurtz, 22, of the 6400 block of North C.R. 350W, Fremont, was arrested at 3 a.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Kurtz was held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.