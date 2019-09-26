ALBION — After months of negotiating, the Albion Town Council Tuesday approved an agreement with the engineering firm which was responsible for various infrastructure projects in the town.
As part of the agreement, Fleis and VandenBrink agreed to provide electronic files of the designs it had finished on West Main Street, as well as partially-completed designs for Hickory Street and East Hazel Street.
The agreement stipulated that the Hickory Street drawings were only 50% complete, with the East Hazel Street drawings 75% completed.
In exchange, the town agreed to pay $7,516 for services that were above and beyond what had originally been asked of the firm.
Fleis and VandenBrink had initially asked for $43,000 for those additional services.
Mitch Hansel, a senior project manager with the firm, said a better job should have been done detailing additional expenses which were being incurred.
“I do apologize for the communication breakdown,” Hansel told the council. “This isn’t normally how we do business.”
Albion Councilman Darold Smolinske expressed his appreciation to Hansel for his role in reaching an agreement.
“You were very helpful in going through that whole evaluation,” Smolinske said. “Thank you for that.”
On Sept. 10, the council had tabled a decision on its supplemental agreement.
The town’s utility committee had spent more than eight hours going over the latest draft of the agreement, and sent a response to the engineering firm Sept. 6. The council had not heard back by Sept. 10.
During the council’s meeting June 18, town officials said there was a disconnect between what the town expects from its engineering firm and what Fleis and VandenBrink believes it is supposed to provide.
A Fleis and VandenBrink official had spent approximately an hour answering questions at the council’s June 18 meeting from dissatisfied town officials.
The firm has been tasked with designing street projects on East and West Hazel streets, West Main Street and Hickory Street, as well as some work to bring a couple of intersections into compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
The original price tag for the engineering work was $130,660. As of the June meeting, the town had paid $110,274.50, or 84.6% of the total.
The end result of that exchange during the June 18 meeting was the setting of another public meeting, where the firm was to appear to explain what work had been done in addition to what was asked in the terms of the contract.
The addendum was to go over expectations delineated in the original contract and compare it to what the town asked the firm to do in the 22 meetings that followed. The town asked that the addendum be provided by June 26 so the council would have time to go over it.
The addendum also was to outline the exact additional cost the town has incurred by asking for these changes.
Fleis and VandenBrink did submit that addendum, with an asking price of approximately $43,000.
The two sides had been negotiating over details of that addendum since that time.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the council gave Town Manager Stefen Wynn the go ahead to seek quotes from engineering firms to design East Hazel Street and Hickory Street improvements projects, as well as to fix a sinkhole on the north side of town near the Dollar General in Northridge Village.
Wynn said as result of the agreement ironed out by the town and new officials at Fleis and VandenBrink, that firm would be one of the engineering firms it would be seeking quotes from.
“They were pretty fair with us,” Wynn said.
