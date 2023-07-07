Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Paul J. Abner, 54, of the 3100 block of North C.R. 350E, Albion, was arrested at 9:33 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Abner was held on $5,000 bond.
Samson Cole, 46, of the 6200 block C.R. 4, Hamilton, was arrested at 3:02 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Cole was held without bond.
Tyler A. Durgan, 19, of the 1200 block of Louis Street, Decatur, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Durgan was held on $1,000 bond.
Trayce A. Jones, 23, of the 600 block of Viburn Road, Avilla, was booked at 10:28 a.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
Tanner S. Martin, 29, of the 100 block of North Lincoln St., Kendallville, was arrested at 1:17 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Martin was held without bond.
Brooke M. Stoneburner, 33, of the 400 block of Viburnum Creek Run, Avilla, was arrested at 9:16 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Stoneburner was held without bond.
Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail on Wednesday, according to jail records.
Mercedes Garza, 19, of the 700 block of Wayne Street, Howe, was arrested at 3:05 a.m. Wednesday by LaGrange town police on charges of minor in possession and possession of marijuana. No bond information provided.
Brandon Wilson, 25, of the 400 block of Michigan Avenue, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 2:32 a.m. Wednesday by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a needle and possession of paraphernalia. No bond information provided.
Daniel Billingsley, 36, of the 100 block of Miller Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday by LaGrange town police on two counts of intimidation. No bond information provided.
Felisha Slater, 34, of the 800 block of East West Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 3:07 p.m. Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging a probation violation relating to a Level 6 felony charge. No bond information provided..
Timothy Pelfrey, 25, of the 59000 block of Lepley Road, Colon, Michigan, was arrested at 3:19 p.m. Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging a probation violation relating to a Level 6 felony charge. No bond information provided.
