KENDALLVILLE — For Jen Sabrosky, this is retirement.
Getting up early and hitting the kitchen, making breakfast casseroles, soups and salads and, of course, pressing paninis, that's been the last six months.
And for the longtime former consumer and family sciences teacher, once known as "home ec," Jen's Bistro has shown this former educator knows her stuff when it comes to both the culinary and economics.
Can downtown Kendallville support restaurants? Sabrosky has shown the answer is very much yes, although she worked hard to find the right niche and need in town and fill it.
Jen's Bistro had its much-anticipated opening back on Sept. 19 — more on that in a bit — and six months later, breakfast and lunch service at the cozy 107 S. Main St. diner is still going at a hasty clip. On Wednesdays, often the most popular day of the week for reasons that aren't even clear to the staff, you may end up waiting out on the sidewalk for a table to free up at lunch.
"I've always wanted to open a restaurant," she said. "This is my retirement plan. I wanted to do it before I was too old to do it. So I retired from teaching after 30 years and then we started this, but this took us two years, I mean, doing this building. We found everything wrong with it. So we can honestly say everything is new."
Sabrosky, with help from her husband Kevin, moved in to 107 S. Main after the Blue Heron Ice Cream shop closed up. The renovation started but neither could anticipate how much work would be needed to get it up to where they wanted it.
"Just one thing after another," Jen said.
There was that deer that jumped through the front window. There were water issues in the back. Both air conditioning units died and needed to be replaced. While doing the air, they went ahead and replaced the furnaces too. The building got a facade upgrade of new windows and door and a new awning. And the floors were like a club sandwich, layer after layer of old tiles and particle board ripped up until they got to the original wood, which Jen had hoped to keep but was just in too poor of condition to save.
"We really weren't in any hurry, we didn't have any time line, so we were just taking it slow," Jen said.
When the bistro finally opened, it drew a crowd and that crowd has never gone away.
Both Jen and Kevin bring food chops to the table. Jen had 30 years in teaching cooking at school. Kevin's first job back in the '60s was in a restaurant and he went in and out of food service roles over the years. And they had a history working the kitchen a little farther south on Main Street, too.
"We both ran the kitchen down at the Legion for seven years, so I'd like to think that our reputation proceeds us," Kevin Sabrosky said.
Add to that deep roots in the community and, boom, you get a familiar and dedicated customer base.
"I grew up in Kendallville. He grew up in Kendallville. And we joke, who I don't know," Jen starts.
"I do," Kevin interjects.
"He does," she agrees. "And vice versa."
The business hours and the menu were crafted to fit in the Kendallville's restaurant scene with some new offerings without competing directly with what other shops were doing, she said.
"I wanted to do something that no one else in town was doing, so the paninis. And with the breakfast, I was thinking casseroles and sausage gravy and the cinnamon rolls, so I didn't really want to compete with Breakfast House or Maria's. If they want casseroles they can come here, if they want fried eggs they can go down there," Jen said.
A sit-down lunch diner spot was a niche Kendallville didn't really have. When it comes noon and you're hungry, Kendallville has a few chain spots and Mexican food, but otherwise it's mostly dominated by fast food.
Jen said she knew she didn't want to do fried food and they don't. The bistro doesn't have a fryer in the kitchen.
The jalapeno popper sandwich became a customer favorite. The New Orleans-style muffuletta is a unique and popular pick, along with the blue cheese beef and the Megan club. Many of the menu items are named after family members, grandparents, parents, children and grandchildren.
Jen's Bistro has also started hosting groups from local Lions club, the Kendallville Rotary Club and Kiwanis for special service.
Just don't expect them to open up at night. No way, no how, Jen said. Breakfast and lunch, that's their niche, and happy to continue feeding that need downtown.
"I just felt there was a need for it," Jen said. "Kevin had suggested to go out somewhere else and I'm like, 'Nope, I want to be downtown and pull in the business people. Because I'm lunch, breakfast and lunch. That's who I wanted to cater to."
