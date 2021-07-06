KENDALLVILLE — In a public hearing on East Noble’s proposed new superintendent contract, no one showed up, leading to a record-short special meeting Tuesday night.
With the short hearing down, it’s paved the way for the board to approve the contract next week and get a new superintendent officially hired.
East Noble is in the process of replacing Superintendent Ann Linson, who opted to retire effective June 30 after 11 years leading the district. East Noble offered Linson an interim extension into July at a rate of $650 per day, since the district is not yet completed with the process of hiring its next leader.
On Tuesday, school board President Brent Durbin reviewed the highlights of the contract during the hearing to an empty room.
East Noble is seeking a three-year contract with its next superintendent, with a provision for an automatic one-year extension unless either party provides notice that it does not consent. The contract, as written, will run through June 30, 2024.
Base pay in the new contract would be $128,000 for 260 work days. That would also include paid time off allowances of 20 vacation days, 11 sick days and three personal days.
The base pay is a little lower than what Linson was being paid in her most recent contract, which was $135,000 per year.
East Noble’s base pay is higher than what superintendents at Central Noble, West Noble and Lakeland are being paid, but the district is also larger than those three. The compensation is not as high as larger Fort Wayne-area school districts.
Other benefits in the proposed contract include health insurance, dental insurance, life insurance, long-term disability insurance, a 2% annuity as received by all certified staff, an additional $5,000 annuity, contributions to the Teachers Retirement Fund at 8.5% of base salary, vehicle allowance, mileage for trips 200 miles for select purposes and a school-issued cell phone.
Those benefits are all substantially similar to ones Linson has been receiving as superintendent, with a $2,000 increase in the value of the extra annuity and $1,200 increase in the vehicle allowance.
The value of those additional benefits have a total just shy of $33,000 per year, making a total compensation package of approximately $161,000 per year.
With no public comment given Tuesday, board members will next consider the contract for ratification at another special meeting coming up Monday at the district administration office at 6 p.m. The board will introduce the new superintendent at that time.
East Noble officials have not indicated who they have selected as their next leader and aren’t required to at this point. When asked Tuesday, Durbin said people will have to show up to Monday’s meeting to find out East Noble’s pick.
