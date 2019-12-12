KENDALLVILLE — Under a new draft introduced Wednesday, Kendallville’s tax-increment financing districts could span the entire U.S. 6 corridor, as well as connect the city’s east side with the downtown.
A map whipped up just this week gave city officials a first look at what it might look like if Kendallville advances a plan to not only combine its two TIF districts, but also expand them westward.
Currently, Kendallville has two TIF districts — the Downtown TIF that, as the name suggests, covers the downtown; and the Eastside TIF, which covers the area generally between U.S. 6 and the railroad tracks east of the Noble County Fairgrounds.
Those special tax districts allow the city to capture property taxes from any improvements that have been made in those areas since the TIF districts were formed. The Downtown TIF captures about $120,000 per year, while the Eastside TIF generates about $270,000.
Last month, redevelopment commission members broached the idea of combining the two districts into one, which would allow the city to co-mingle all of the funds together and potentially give the city greater financial ability to tackle large projects.
Another side effect of a combination would be the possibility of extending the life of the Downtown TIF, which is set to expire in 2023.
But beyond that, board members also proposed expanding the city’s TIF reach, possibly designated the remainder of the U.S. 6 corridor to the city’s western limits as a TIF district.
“We went where we thought we could capture construction and growth in the future,” redevelopment commission Vice President Lance Harman said.
“The benefits are too many to note right now, but there are a lot of things we could do,” Harman said.
Although combining and expanding the TIF districts would give the redevelopment commission more funding for its projects moving ahead, expansion of TIF could also potentially limit future tax growth for the city and overlapping government units including East Noble School Corp. and Kendallville Public Library, as well as the county and township.
Since TIF districts capture property taxes on any new improvements or development within their boundaries, any tax dollars from future growth in these areas would go only to the redevelopment commission, not to any of those other government units.
Considering the proposal would TIF just about all of Kendallville’s main commercial corridor and considering commercial property is generally more valuable tax-wise than residential properties, the large district would capture the majority of new business development, outside of some industrial properties the city has specifically exempted from TIF capture.
One possible long-term impact of capturing so much new business development is that the overall assessed value available for taxing could languish. If assessed value growth in the city doesn’t keep pace with growth in the levy — the amount governments are allowed to tax — tax rates could increase and the burden of paying them would shift to those non-TIF’ed properties, namely the city’s residential owners.
However on the plus side, a large, robust TIF district capturing significant tax dollars could give the city financial firepower to fund major public works projects that it simply couldn’t afford in any other way except taking out tax bonds and thereby increasing taxes.
Having a significant annual TIF income would allow the redevelopment to plan and fund larger projects, like the downtown streetscape work on tap for 2020, in any of the areas covered by the new combined and expanded TIF district.
As Kendallville explores the idea further, a representative from financial consultant Baker Tilley is expected to show up for the January redevelopment meeting to provide more information on the process, pros and cons of the TIF combination and expansion.
Harman suggested, at a minimum, Kendallville City Council members Jim Dazey and Steve Clouse of the city’s finance committee attend. Harman said he would also talk to Baker Tilley and discuss whether representatives from other government units — especially the school and library — would need to attend this meeting or if that should wait for a future session when more details are solidified.
That open public meeting is expected to take place at 8 a.m. on Jan. 8 in the police training on the second floor of City Hall.
