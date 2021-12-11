LAGRANGE — Each day the calendar moves one step closer toward Christmas, Kailie Snyder-Farnsworth works a little bit harder to make sure her not-for-profit LaGrange County Miracle Tree organization is doing everything it can to help the families that asked for help.
Snyder-Farnsworth founded the LaGrange County Miracle Tree, an organization dedicated to helping families in need during the holiday season. Based on a similar and very successful program in Noble County where Snyder-Farnsworth spent part of her childhood, she brought the Miracle Tree program to LaGrange County three years ago, saying she saw all the good the program accomplished in Noble County when she was younger.
Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic and the economic pressure it put on low-income families, Snyder-Farnsworth said she is busier this season than ever. She’s already approved more than 20 families for help this season and has at least half a dozen more waiting on her desk to be approved.
Snyder-Farnsworth said organizations like hers are seeing the hardships created by coronavirus pandemic on local families. She said several families saw a family member unexpectedly die from the virus and are still struggling to cope with that loss. Other families, Snyder-Farnsworth said, lost jobs because of COVID, or lost income because of quarantines and are now struggling to make it through the holidays.
The goal, she said, is for Miracle Tree to provide those needy families, especially families in need with children, the basics they’ll need to make it through another cold Indiana winter. Those items may include new socks, underwear, and t-shirts, as well as winter coats, boots, and shoes. Once each family’s most basic needs are met, the program tries to bring each family a little joy by providing toys for children.
Miracle Tree relies on help from the community to help make the holidays brighter for struggling families. For months, Snyder-Farnsworth has been collecting toys, clothing, and donations for the program. Those items are stored in space provided to Miracle Tree by a local church. Miracle Tree also maintains an Amazon page complete with a list of needed items that can be purchased and shipped directly to the organization.
In November, the organization set up Christmas trees in locations around LaGrange, asking for specific items. Most of those trees are down now as Snyder-Farnsworth prepares to start distributing clothing and toys to her program’s families.
Still, Miracle Tree is struggling, she said, to find all the items it needs, especially gifts for teenaged boys and girls.
“We could use some makeup for girls, and cologne and sporting items for teen boys,” Snyder-Farnsworth added.
For more information about the LaGrange County Miracle Tree, its Amazon page or make a donation, contact Snyder-Farnsworth by reaching out to her through the LaGrange County Miracle Tree’s Facebook page.
