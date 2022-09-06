SHIPSHEWANA — An area venue that is most often the site of horse competitions, trade shows and monster truck rallies will host its first ever women’s conference this fall.
Michiana Event Center in Shipshewana welcomes Alabaster Heart Ministries’ Michiana Women’s Conference Oct. 14 and 15.
The faith-based women’s event is the culmination of a dream six years in the making. Jennifer Smith got the vision for a regional women’s conference while serving with a Sturgis-based church ministry.
"I knew right away it would be open to women in the surrounding area and with the name Michiana Women's Conference, everyone would know they would be welcomed. When I found there was a rare open weekend at the MEC, I knew it was meant to be. The Michiana Women's Conference at the Michiana Event Center!"
Karen Flanhardt, event organizer for the MEC, agrees that this appointment was not a mere coincidence.
“I was working at the office on a Saturday and I normally don’t answer the phone on the weekend. Jennifer called and I answered," she said.
The women’s conference is happening on the same weekend as a very popular pony and driving horse sale, which will be held in the coliseum. Karen reports she has reserved space for the women’s conference at the MEC for the next several years.
This year’s Michiana Women’s Conference will be 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The theme for Alabaster Heart Ministries’ event is “Jireh: He Is Enough." The name comes from the biblical story of God providing a ram for sacrifice in place of Abraham’s son, Isaac. When Abraham saw a ram caught in thorny bushes, he sacrificed it and called the place Jehovah-Jireh, which means “The Lord will provide.”
Smith is working with a team of about 50 volunteers from 10 different area churches to fill the arena with worship, teachings and a marketplace featuring six local vendors and three non-profit organizations. An estimated 300 women have already purchased tickets, which are available online at alabasterheart.com under the tab “conference”. Tickets also may be purchased by calling 269-257-9675.
The ministry’s intent for the conference, as shared on their website, is “to connect women to God's Word and one another, bringing laughter, unity, healing, and the hope of Jesus Christ.
