ALBION — Another Community Crossing Grant paving award made.
Another paving project for Pulver Asphalt Paving.
Albion-based Pulver picked up its second grant paving project of the year during Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting of the Noble County Commissioners.
The commissioners had opened bids on May 22. At that time, bids were taken under advisement. The bids were submitted by:
• Pulver Asphalt Paving — $1.31 million;
• Phend and Brown — $1.49 millon;
• Brooks Construction — $1.44 million; and
• Niblock Excavating — $1.45 million.
The engineer’s estimate for the project was $1.333 million, according to Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith.
Smith recommended Pulver be awarded the bid.
Roads to receive improvements will be:
• C.R. 100S between C.R. 50W and C.R. 250W, 1.9 miles
• C.R. 250W between C.R. 100S and Wolf Lake Road, 0.1 miles
• C.R. 25N between Long Lake Road and Oakwood Drive, 0.4
• C.R. 25N between Long Lake Road and Dead End, 0.3
• Wolf Lake Road between U.S. 33 and C.R. 100N, 3.5
• Long Lake Road between Baseline Road and C.R. 200N, 1.8
• C.R. 200E between Baseline Road and C.R. 175N, 2.0
• C.R. 950N between C.R. 1000E and C.R. 1100E, 1.0
• C.R. 1100E between C.R. 950N and C.R. 1000N, 0.5
In February, the county opened bids from last year’s Community Crossings Grant award.
Noble County’s work from 2022’s award will consist of 2-inch asphalt overlays on:
• C.R. 600N, from C.R. 500E to C.R. 700E
• C.R. 900E, from Baseline Road to S.R. 8; and
• Waits Road, from Sherman Street to C.R. 1200E.
Pulver was also awarded that work.
Smith said work on the 2022 grant will commence soon, with the hope being that the second phase of work will also be completed before Dec. 31.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
• The commissioners formally accepted Smith’s annual department road ratings report.
The reported showed that the overall road score improved from an average PACER rating of 6.75 in 2022 to 6.81 2023.
PACER is a state-accepted road grading system. Noble County Highway Department Superintendent Richard Rogers drove the county’s 812 miles of roadway and graded each section according to the PACER system.
From the county’s main roads to its residential system, scores have increased greatly from when the program was initiated in 2015, Smith said.
“Overall, everything is trending in the right direction,” Smith told the commissioners.
• The commissioners tabled a request to remove the westbound stop sign on C.R. 500S at High Point Drive.
In 2002 the commissioners ordered a three-way stop sign. High Point Drive dead ends at C.R. 500S.
Area resident Larry Mosier had gathered signatures on a petition to have the westbound stop sign removed. That sign sits on the top of a hill for westbound drivers, and some motorists have complained that stopping there during periods of snow and ice can cause their vehicles to slide back down.
Smith expressed hesitation at simply making it a stop for those driving eastbound on 500S and those approaching the intersection of High Point Drive.
“Traffic is used to everybody stopping,” Smith said. “It can make for confusion for the general populace.”
County attorney Dennis Graft said the county has to make sure any decision made by the commissioners doesn’t create a liability issue.
Smith said he would investigate the signage required for such a two-way stop at a formerly three-way stop. He said work could also be done on the western side of the hill to increase traction for vehicles who have to stop when there is ice or snow on the road.
Commissioner Gary Leatherman said he would like to table any decision until Smith reports back with the results of his investigation.
