ALBION — As Noble County presses forward on design of a new $15 million county annex, the county commissioners still have plenty of small decisions to make about the building.
They tackled several of those Monday morning.
Commissioners Gary Leatherman, Anita Hess and Justin Stump made decisions regarding security on the new building, bathrooms, the Noble County Surveyor’s Office and temporary housing for the Noble County Prosecutor’s Office.
First up was a conversation with Noble County Prosecutor Jim Mowery and Public Defender Jim Abbs, as both of their offices would be located in the new annex.
The question at hand was what kind of security Noble County should have at the door and whether security staff should background check visitors to the building.
Abbs asked that the county not do that, because as the public defender working with people charged with crimes, he didn’t want to create a perception problem that the annex would be a “trap” for people with warrants.
Abbs said that for Noble County people he deals with, he advises them to turn themselves in if they have an active warrant, but didn’t want to run into a situation where people may end up getting arrested for issues in other places if they come in to work on their Noble County case.
Leatherman said his main idea was to have similar security to the courthouse — a metal detector and bag scanner — in order to check people primarily for weapons. Cellphones, which aren’t allowed in the courthouse, would be allowed in the annex because the main reason phones are banned is to prevent recording in court rooms.
“My goal is to keep the employees safe,” Leatherman said. “My focus was to be a metal scanner, going in to look for guns, knives.”
“And we have no problem with that,” Abbs said, adding later, “I just don’t want background checks on everyone who comes in there.”
Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith, who is overseeing the annex project for the county, said the new building would have one secure entrance. The cost to add a second would be about $500,000, which no one thought was worth the cost.
Smith said the county may establish an employee-only entrance with a keyfob system, like is currently in place at the courthouse, so employees don’t have to use the front door.
After settling the security issues, Mowery and Abbs raised one other issue tangentially related to safety, asking whether the county could designate second-floor bathrooms as staff only.
The prosecutor and public defender noted that due to the nature of the clients they see, it might not be the best idea to have public restrooms where the public could mix with legal staff. For example, people charged with crimes may not be happy to run into the prosecutor or his staff, while victims of crimes might not want to run across defense attorneys.
Smith said he would have to check whether a new building could have public restrooms on only one floor. The courthouse only has public restrooms on the first floor, but that building was constructed long before current building codes.
Smith then talked with Mowery and the commissioners about temporary housing for the prosecutor’s office, which will be displaced when construction crews knock down the current prosecutor’s building to make way for the annex.
Currently, Smith was targeting the former Eagles lodge building behind the post office to rent and presented commissioners with a proposed floor plan. Several temporary office spaces would need to be set up with a secure entrance and office privacy, since attorneys would be handling sensitive legal information.
The commissioners agreed to move forward with negotiations to locate temporary space.
And, finally, the commissioners tackled the issue of the Noble County Surveyor’s Office and where it should be located. Currently housed in the county south annex, Smith suggested that moving the surveyor to the highway office complex might make more sense, to keep the office closer to its equipment and work crews.
“That would be ideal for us, to have all of my office located at one location,” Surveyor Randy Sexton said. “My preference is that we be left behind until a building out there is erected somewhere that would take care of our needs.”
Sexton offered to take care of the south annex even after the other offices move out until arrangements can be made for his office to move. Commissioners were agreeable to that plan of action.
In other business Monday, the commissioners:
• Gave approval for Noble County Clerk Shelley Mawhorter to spend approximately $2,250 for 18 poll pad carrying cases. Mawhorter had put off on ordering the cases previously due to their cost and because they weren’t totally necessary, but due to increasing scrutiny about election security, said now is the right time to get them.
The cases hold the poll pads and other equipment and can be secured with zip ties and security tape to ensure they aren’t tampered with prior to Election Day.
“They have holes in them which will allow me to use some type of zip tie lock system,” Mawhorter said. “(Poll pads) don’t have to be set up prior to using them. I’m sure it would also hold all of our election cards so we can keep them safe. We also have to put some kind of security tape that can be sliced.”
Commissioners approved the purchase.
• Gave permission for Relay for Life to utilize the courthouse square for its annual event on the last Saturday of August from 10 a.m. until dusk.
The event has been moving around the county and organizers wanted to return it to the center part of the county, where they’ve had some of their most successful Relay events in the past.
• Took issue with a claim for a remote starter for a Noble County Health Department vehicle. After reviewing and voting to deny the claim, they were informed by public health nurse Cheryl Munson that it had already been installed. Since the purchase was under $500, she did not seek permission for it.
Commissioners were concerned that the remote starter was a “want” and not a need and that allowing it would open the door to other departments wanting to spend on remote starters for their vehicles.
Munson said she got the starter so that vehicles could warm up before use while remaining secure, since the public as well as Chain O’ Lakes Correctional Facility work crews are present at the south complex.
Since it was already installed, commissioners told Munson that if she could get approval of the health board for the purchase and return with it, they would OK the claim.
