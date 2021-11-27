KENDALLVILLE — It’s no laughing matter. And it had been going on for three months or so.
Every weeknight, around 6 p.m., the 911 calls to the Noble County E-911 dispatch center would start. They were coming from two children, approximately 5-9 years old.
They’ve been kidnapped. Their house is burning down.
And it was all a joke, a prank, a hoax.
The calls were coming from phons that has been deactivated from its regular cell phone plan. But for safety reasons, even when cell phones are shut out from their carrier, they still retain the ability to call 911, which is why public safety officials always advise parents against giving their children old cell phones to play with.
And that’s what had been happening. Working with a cell provider, the dispatch center has managed to stop the multiple hoax calls effective this week.
Up until then, the dispatch center had been receiving up to approximately 25 calls a night. Police were being sent to check the areas where the cell phone towers are pinged by the signal.
And because the phones have been deactivated, they are nearly impossible to trace. Dispatchers have begun to narrow down the search, however.
“It’s definitely coming from Kendallville, inside the city limits,” Noble County E-911 Dispatch Center Director Shellie Coney said.
The two children had access to multiple deactivated phones.
And it’s no laughing matter.
“That’s nothing to joke around about,” Coney said. “You’re tying up a 911 line for someone who cold really use help. They’re also tying up a dispatcher.”
Parents whose children are making the calls could be held criminally liable.
“Abuse of 911 is a misdemeanor offense,” Coney said. “Parents are responsible for their children.”
Coney said most of the calls started around 6 and end around 10 p.m. on weeknights.
‘One the weekend, they’ll do it later than that,” Coney said.
It’s a frustrating situation for dispatchers who have to take the calls. Frustrating for the police who have to check them out the best they can.
Coney said the search for the parents of the children will continue, and she will press charges when they are located.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.