Last year was a boom year for homebuilding across Indiana, and although Noble County didn't see a record spike in new home construction, numbers were up compared to 2019.
But with new subdivisions under development, 2021 could shape up to be one of the county's best years for new home construction in decades.
Despite the pandemic, Noble County saw more new homes in 2020, with the county seeing 121 homes permitted last year.
That's up from 97 total homes built in 2019, one of the county's slowest years in recent history. The 2020 numbers fell behind the 141 homes permitted in 2018, but beat the 113 homes started in 2017.
With a four-year average of 118 housing starts per year, Noble County didn't stray much from the usual in 2020.
As usual, the unincorporated county, which also includes Cromwell as the county planning department handles permitting for the small town, led all regions with 62 new housing starts in 2020, up from 53 in 2019.
Ligonier jumped to No. 2 in the county with 21 housing starts — thanks to the opening of the first phase of the Park Meadow subdivision near Kenney Park — doubling its 2019 figure of 10 startups.
Kendallville permitted 15 new homes, the same as in 2019; while building in Avilla rose to 14 homes from 12 a year ago; Albion had six starts after just one in 2019; and Rome City had only three new homes, down from six in 2019.
One other trend that's not slowing down, even when housing starts were lower, is that prices continue to shoot up.
The average price of new homes being built in the county rose to $248,014, which is up 10.4% from the county average of $224,455 in 2019.
Ligonier had the priciest new homes on average at $274,132, followed by Avilla at $255,821, Noble County at $245,610, Kendallville at $244,644 and Rome City at $241,333. Albion was the only community to rank in below $200,000, with its six construction starts averaging $175,000.
Median household income in Noble County is about $57,000 per year, which means the average new construction is likely outside of the affordability of people earning that midpoint wage.
Ligonier's average home price spiked compared to the year prior, rising from just over $193,000 average in 2019 to the highest in the county. That spike is due to the development of the new Park Meadow subdivision and the higher price point of the Granite Ridge-built homes going in there.
Average home prices also spiked by about $38,000 for homes built in the unincorporated areas and up about $25,000 in Avilla.
Rome City's average value fell compared to 2019, although that year had some pricier lake homes that drove up the average to $384,000 that year. The 2020 average price in Rome City is about $40,000 higher than what was built in 2018.
Although housing has been slow to grow in Noble County in recent years — builders simply haven't had many places available to build — that could change drastically this year as new subdivisions are opening up in the county's two most populous cities.
Ligonier, which already saw its permits double in 2020, is expecting a second phase of the Park Meadow subdivision to get underway. About 20 homes have been built in the subdivision that could hold up to 60 when fully built out.
Mayor Patty Fisel has also been having some early interest meetings with other developers about available land south of U.S. 6, which the city annexed in recent years to have more space for both residential and commercial development.
The more than 250 acres on the city's south end are significantly larger than the 24-acre Park Meadow development, which could open doors to even bigger housing booms on the west side.
Not all of that space is planned for residential use, but the majority of it is.
In January, Mayor Patty Fisel said she was meeting with some housing contractors about the possibility of building out south, although nothing has been formally announced yet this year.
But the rapid development of Park Meadow has shown that's definitely pent up demand even at a price point that's a little above what might be considered entry-level.
"We do have people that are interested in developing that property right now," Fisel said in January of the land south of U.S. 6. "We knew that, because there were no houses in Ligonier."
Kendallville is also poised to be back in the building for the first time in literal decades, as Lancia Homes is expected to start moving dirt for its Noble Creek subdivision on Sherman Street across from South Side Elementary.
The 35 acres was previously owned by East Noble School Corp. but sold in early 2020 for a planned housing development. Lancia has come in as the developer and has platted out up to 72 homes for that development.
The subdivision was the first in the city limits since Orchard Place, which was platted in the late 1990s.
Building inside the city limits has been rare because there have simply been no available lots. The only new housing development in recent years has come at the Noble Hawk and Cobblestone subdivisions, neither of which are inside the city's boundaries but fall within Kendallville's 2-mile zoning jurisdiction.
But with Noble Creek read to start moving in 2021, Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said her office has already been fielding questions from anxious potential buyers.
"We're very excited about it and we're getting phone calls already asking if the lots are for sale," Handshoe said.
A new housing development not only helps boost assessed values in the community, but it importantly brings people to the city. For a community in a county that has seen essentially flat over eve negative growth over the last decade, the opportunity for some new blood is an opportunity for Kendallville.
"Of course building the assessed value of our city is always important but what's important for me is bringing in new families and growing in our population which helps with our census count and the funding for our community," Handshoe said. "I think it's really important that we build our family base as people move out or retire and move to a warmer climate."
Kendallville is, as it often does, partnering in order to help support the new subdivision, too.
The Kendallville Local Development Corp. is providing money to help install antique-themed lamp posts in the neighborhood, which are more expensive than standard streetlights, while Kendallville is working with East Noble to establish a safe crosswalk between the main entrance of the incoming subdivision as South Side Elementary school, which is across the street.
Noble County could also become a major trailhead for future efforts to take a trail south from Kendallville to Avilla, Handshoe said.
Outside of the two cities, Albion is also looking forward to some new home development, although in a smaller size.
There were numerous hurdles over the last year-plus, but all the issues have been resolved to clear the way for 10 new homes at the Village of White Oaks, which is being built by Granite Ridge builders, the same company developing Ligonier's Park Meadow community.
Granite Ridge also has an option for another 12 lots in that subdivision and it's likely the builder will take that option as the company has already indicated it planned on establishing infrastructure for all 22 properties.
