LAGRANGE — The following people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail.
David Ramos-Hernadez, 24, of the 400 block of South C.R. 325E, Warsaw, was arrested Sunday and charged with driving while suspended.
Sergio Luna, 23, of the 300 block of East C.R. 700N, Howe, was arrested Sunday and charged with possession of marijuana and operating while intoxicated.
Salvador Lopez-Diaz, 28, of the 400 block of George Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Sunday and charged with possession of marijuana, failure to identify, false informing and resisting law enforcement.
Abimael Alvarez-Lopez, 26, of the 1100 block of Greenlawn Drive, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Sunday and charged with possession of marijuana and false informing.
Steve Aguilar, 22, of the 500 block of North Walnut Street, LaGrange, was arrested on Sunday and charged with three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, armed robbery, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.
Roy Osborn II, 51, of the 12000 block of State Road 120, Middlebury, was arrested on Saturday and charged with operating while intoxicated.
Brent Williams, 36, of the 7100 block of North C.R. 1145W, was arrested on Saturday and charged with possession of marijuana and resisting law enforcement.
Denzale Dillard, 29, of the 1600 block of Riverside Drive, South Bend, was arrested Friday on a charge of failure to appear.
Steven Brewer, 40, of the 1700 block of South State Road 9, LaGrange, was arrested Friday and charged with possession of marijuana, dealing in marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
