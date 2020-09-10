ALBION — The coronavirus has stopped many activities, but as far as trick-or-treating is concerned, the show will go on in Albion.
The Albion Town Council Tuesday voted 5-0 to maintain the schedule for door-to-door trick-or-treating from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 that was originally approved in a meeting Jan. 14 — well before the pandemic hit.
The item was put on the council’s agenda because of questions from the public.
“People have been asking me,” Albion Town Council president Vicki Jellison said.
During a discussion of the issue, Councilman Don Shultz asked if there was a risk in the hand-to-hand exchange of candy.
“Is there a risk of spreading COVID?” Shultz asked.
Albion Water/Wastewater department superintendent Terry Forker brought up the fact that kids are being told it’s OK to go to school, and they might wonder if that is safe, why can’t they go trick-or-treating.
That seems to sway the council.
“I’m inclined to have it and leave it up to the parents,” Councilman John Morr said. “Let them have some fun.”
Trick-or-treating participation has always been optional for residents.
“If you don’t want kids coming to your house… don’t turn the light on,” Morr said.
Morr motioned for the trick-or-treating hours approved in January to be enforced. Councilwoman Chris Magnuson provided the second, and the measure passed unanimously.
Still up in the air is the annual Albion Chamber of Commerce Halloween costume party at the Albion Fire Department. Magnuson said the chamber board was expected to vote on the matter this coming Monday.
The event routinely draws more than 300 people to the fire station, making social distancing difficult, according to Magnuson.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has extended the limit on public gatherings to 250 people through Sept. 27. If Holcomb extends his re-opening order past Sept. 27, the chamber’s vote may become a moot point.
“We don’t know where we’re going to be,” Town Manager Tena Woenker said.
Also on Tuesday, the Albion Town Council voted 5-0 on second reading a confirmatory resolution to approve a five-year tax abatement for B&J Specialty Inc.
The council passed a declaratory resolution Aug. 25 that moved the town closer to giving tool and die firm B&J Specialty Inc. a five-year abatement on new equipment the company will be installing at its Wawaka facility.
The Albion Redevelopment Commission had recommended passage of the measure.
The value of the three pieces of equipment is $1.183 million, according to paperwork filed in the abatement resolution.
Plant manager Kerry Leitch said the new equipment will provide the company with more production versatility.
The new machines will add three news jobs with an estimated salary of $105,000, according to the application. It will also help retain 36 current employees who are paid a salary of $1.357 million.
The application said the new machinery will increase capacity and efficiency at the plant.
A public hearing was held prior to the passage of the resolution. No one from the public spoke.
