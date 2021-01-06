LAGRANGE — A driver who apparently ignored a stop sign and wound up hitting a passing police car was been charged with operating while intoxicated.
According to a report released Monday by the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, Tristan Perkins, 23, of the 9800 block of East C.R. 400S, Wolcottville, was driving north on Poplar Street on Tuesday, Dec. 29, at about 9 p.m. when he allegedly disregarded a stop at the road’s intersection with U.S. 20 and struck a passing LaGrange police car.
According to police, the investigation into the incident revealed Perkins was allegedly in possession of marijuana.
He was transported to Parkview LaGrange Hospital for a blood draw. Perkins was later taken to the LaGrange County Jail where he was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and operating while intoxicated.
