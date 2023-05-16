LAGRANGE — It comes as no surprise that you can find a pretty good deal on a new interior door at the LaGrange County Habitat for Humanity store.
Might even be able to find a good used kitchen table as well, or a couch, or, maybe even a good used bread machine.
But it might surprise you to know you can even, on occasion, get a pretty good deal on a set of used golf clubs.
“Make me an offer,” said John Sisson, executive director of the local organization.
Saturday, Sisson and his board of directors, as well as the volunteer staff at his store, hosted a Customer Appreciation Day and Habitat Family Recognition celebration at the local Habitat store, 205 E. Wayne St., LaGrange.
The store, filled with building material, furniture, appliances and more, is part of the local organization’s plan. Money raised by selling items at the store go to building new, entry-level homes for Habitat families.
Board members manned a hot dog cart Saturday morning, dishing out hot dogs to the visitors. The hot dogs and buns were donated to Habitat by Miller’s Super Valu in LaGrange.
Sisson said the point of Saturday’s celebration was to make more people aware of the local Habitat store.
“I’ve had long time supports of this Habitat program come up to me with a surprised look on their face and say ‘I didn’t know you have a Habitat store?’” he explained.
Saturday’s event seemed to work. Despite overcast skies that threatened light rain, the tent sent up to protect people from the elements was filled with people enjoying their hot dogs.
“We’ve had a lot of people who stop by to grab a quick bite and stay to tour the store,” Sisson said. “It’s going great. We just want to get more recognition for the store, and let people know that we’re here.”
The store is only one part of the financial puzzle that makes it possible for Habitat to help people move into a new home. Each August, the organization holds an annual benefit auction in Shipshewana, selling a wide variety of donated items and goods. That event annually raises tens of thousands of dollars for Habitat, but after watching the price of building materials skyrocket over the last few years, every penny counts when it comes to Habitat.
The store plays an important part in Habitat’s financial picture, but Sisson would like to see it play a bigger role in the future.
“It’s not our main source of income, but we’re hoping to get it there,” he explained. “It’s one of our goals to get to become a main source of revenue toward the cost of building a new house. Unfortunately, we haven’t gotten to the point we want because of COVID. That really set us back, but our goal is to get the store to a point where it helps pay for a good portion of new home build.”
Sisson said Habitat needs more volunteers to make the sales desk at the store so that it can be open for more hours.
Sisson said he’s grateful for the generosity of community members and businesses for donating the materials on display at the store.
We get a lot of people who buy new furniture for the house and give us their old furniture,” he said. We get a lot of businesses, like Alpha Builders, that give us products. It helps us keep the store supplied.”
Typically, Habitat builds a new home each year but because of high material costs, the organization has opted not to build this year as it searched for a new general contractor to help it organize builds.
“We’re hoping to do a new build next spring,” Sisson said.
