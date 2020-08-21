Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Rodney R. Baughman, 59, of the 500 block of Water Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 10:12 p.m. Wednesday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia. Baughman was also held on a warrant for which charging information was not provided. Baughman was held without bond.
Shelby L. Combs, 27, of Michigan City, was arrested at 6:09 a.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on charges of neglect of a dependant, a Level 6 felony; and visiting a common nuisance, a Class A misdemeanor. Combs posted $2,500 bond and was released Wednesday.
Sonja K. Connell, 59, of the 400 block of Lewis Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:09 a.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on charges of maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony. Connell was held on $2,500 bond.
Matthew D. Dressler I, 34, of the 400 block of West Waits road, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:09 a.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on charges of visiting a common nuisance, a Class B misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Brady M. Hagerman, 24, of the 1000 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 6:09 a.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a charge of visiting a common nuisance. No bond information provided.
Steven J. Lester, 31, of the 200 block of East Wayne Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:09 a.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on charges of visiting a common nuisance, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Lester was held without bond.
Cassandra L. Mauzy, 38, of the 400 block of Old Bog Road, Avilla, was arrested at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more. Mauzy was held without bond.
Nichole A. Short, 31, of the 200 block of Auditorium Boulevard, Winona Lake, was arrested at 8:12 p.m. Wednesday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia. Short was also held on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Short was held on $2,500 bond.
Cain O. Williams, 38, of the 200 block of Cherry Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:09 a.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on charges of dealing in methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony. Williams was held without bond.
