KENDALLVILLE — The city of Kendallville now has a plan on how to spend its windfall of $2.06 million in American Rescue Plan dollars.
The Kendallville City Council took action approving a list of 14 different projects during Tuesday night’s meeting.
Despite the approval all of the projects on the list, they won’t all be completed with American Rescue Plan dollars as the 14 projects total $5,445,199.
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said the projects were listed in order of importance from top to bottom and was put together after talking with department heads in the infrastructure area including water, wastewater and broadband.
“We can have flexibility with the list,” she said.
With the council’s approval, the money can be used for any of the projects on the list once it is received. The city is expecting to receive the first half of the $2.06 million this week with the other half coming in 2022.
At the top of the list was $1.3 million for the city’s new solar field project at the old McCray Refrigerator factory site.
The Kendallville project has a price tag of $2.52 million as a bid was accepted from Renewable Energy Systems out of Avilla at the May 5 Board of Works and Public Safety meeting.
The Kendallville Redevelopment Commission and Kendallville Local Development Corp. each also offered to put up $500,000 each toward the project, so the $1.3 million in federal funds toward the project would knock the price tag down to $1.22 million instantly.
The city also recently received a commitment of $500,000 each from the Kendallville Local Development Corp. from Economic Development Income Tax funds and from the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission, from its tax increment financing dollars. That would bring the city debt load with the project down to $220,000.
“I think we have some excellent things on this list,” said councilman Jim Dazey. “If we can put that much toward the solar field and reduce that debt that quickly it is a godsend.”
Other items on the list included several water and wastewater projects and upgrades. Those projects include:
• Garden Street from Indiana Avenue to Henry Street main replacement — $150,000
• Enhance pump feed system skid at the wastewater treatment plant — $25,000
• Caustic feed pumps, containment equipment and Scale interface for the wastewater treatment plant — $10,000
• 7104 Pump Scada interface, chemical tank — $10,000
• 1853 pump feed skid and Scada interface — $27,000
• 4 — raw sewage pump Scada — $25,000
• Total suspended solids effluent meter & Scada interface — $7,699
• U.S. 6 from Main Street east to Wood Street water main replacement — $337,500
• Eliminating feeding anaerobic ammonia supernatant from the anaerobic digester to the head of the plant by repiping and pumping it to the aerobic digester for treatment — $25,000
• U.S. 6 Progress Drive east to Riemke Road create a loop to improve pressure and flow — $726, 000
• Allen Chapel Road from the Sports Complex south to Waits Road to connect to Sherman — $1.32 million, with three options (Bodenhafer Addition $375,000), (East Wallace Road east of Allen Chapel $337,000) and (Makes Road $375,000).
• Strategic valve install — $200,000
• Fire hydrant change out (100 fire hydrants) — $200,000
The only other item of business on the council’s agenda was the second reading of a general ordinance amending the city’s longevity pay for full time employees.
After first reading of the ordinance on May 18 changes were made to the ordinance to include additional city employees. If approved on third reading during the June 15 meeting all full time employees who are not police officers or firefighters will receive a $100 longevity bonus for each full year of work with the city.
All full time police officers and firefighters who have completed 21 years of full time employment with the city will be entitled to a $5,000 longevity bonus in addition to $100 longevity bonus for each full year of service, not to exceed $3,000.
All full time police dispatchers who have completed 21 years of full time employment are entitled to a $2,500 longevity bonus in addition to $100 longevity bonus for each full year of service not to exceed $3,000.
The bonuses were originally proposed to entice police officers and firefighters to stay with the departments.
“It is those employees with several years experience that are beneficial in training new police officers and firefighters,” Dazey said during the May 18 meeting.
