KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville is levying a fine of $20,000 against the city's Kraft-Heinz plant, alleging 20 violations of the industry's Individual Wastewater Discharge Permit for a one-month period between Jan. 10 and Feb. 9.
The fines come amid pressure from the Environmental Protection Agency, which has slapped both Kendallville and Kraft with agreed orders compelling them to address long-standing treatment issues that have led to repeated violations of the Clean Water Act.
It's the first set of fines to come before the Kendallville Board of Works and Public Safety since the orders issued by the EPA.
The city is levying maximum $1,000-per-day fines against Kraft for a list of 20 alleged permit violations. Those include:
• Five violations for exceeding the maximum daily allowable Biological Oxygen Demand loading limit
• Seven violations for exceeding the maximum daily allowable Total Suspended Solids loading limit
• Six violations for exceeding the maximum daily allowable Total Phosphorous loading limit
• Two violations for exceeding to allowable pH limit
The city reports that Kraft's average BOD loading from Jan. 10 through Feb. 9 was 9,297.5 pounds of waste, of which 82% is soluble material, meaning that amount can't be removed by primary clarifiers and must be held in the plant's aeration tanks to be broken down.
According to the city, 82% of its average daily load is 7,623.95 pounds, which exceeds the plant's aeration capacity of 7,550 pounds.
“In other words, the average soluble BOD loading from Kraft Heinz during this period of 7,623.95 lbs. Exceeded the POTW's design of 7,550 lbs. It should be noted, this is only the loading from Kraft Heinz, this does not include the additional loading received from the rest of the City of Kendallville's wastewater,” the fine notice drafted Wastewater Superintendent Mark Shultz to the Board of Works.
Because of the overload from Kraft, Kendallville recorded 12 violations of its own discharge permit including:
• Four violations for exceeding the weekly Total Suspended Solids average of 18 milligrams per liter
• One violation for exceeding the monthly suspended solids average of 12 milligrams per liter
• Five violations for daily maximum ammonia of 2.9 milligrams per liter
• One violation for exceeding the monthly average of ammonia of 1.3 milligrams per liter
• One violation for exceeding the monthly average for phosphorous
Kendallville also notes Kraft has had 32 violations for exceeding pH limits on its waste between March 2020 and March 2023, which includes four violations since April 2022 after the city entered an agreed order with Kraft on the issue. That included two pH violations for the reporting period of Jan. 10 through Feb. 9.
Kendallville also noted that it plans to issue maximum allowable fines every time new violations occur, as the city remains under pressure from the EPA to fix the ongoing problems.
“It is the POTW's recommendation that the maximum allowable penalty always be applied under these circumstances,” Shultz's notice states.
Shultz noted Kraft has the right to appeal to the Board of Works if it chooses.
“That does not preclude the industry from coming before the board and asking for them to be changed or modified in some way,” he said.
Kendallville has until April 10 to submit its plan of action to the EPA detailing how it will address its ongoing Clean Water Act violations.
In the agreed order issued by the EPA, the federal agency detailed numerous violations by the city for its wastewater discharge, but also dinged the city for its lax use of enforcement with Kraft, which was identified as the primary source of waste leading to the repeated violations.
The EPA issued a similar agreed order to Kraft itself, demanding that the large foodstuff manufacturer take action to address the amount and concentration of its waste before it is sent to the city plant.
“This is kind of the recommendation by the EPA,” Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said of the new, tougher enforcement approach. “We had hoped it didn't have to come to this.”
