Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Clinton L. Campbell, 29, of the 1800 block of Hawthorne Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:35 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Campbell was held without bond.
Hana R. Castle, 22, of the 1400 block of Town Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:07 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a charge of operating with a blood alcohol level between 0.08-0.15%, a Class C misdemeanor. Castle was released on her own recognizance.
Kenneth S. Duttweiler, 44, of the 100 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was booked at 10:20 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Kriston F. Godsey, 41, of the 2500 block of South Pence Street, Albion, was arrested at 4:22 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Godsey was held without bond.
Joshua J. Knapp, 26, of the 600 block of Williams Street, Angola, was arrested at 8:56 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Knapp was released on his own recognizance.
Brian A. Martinez, 39, of the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Kendallville, was booked at 9:57 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
William K. Smith, 33, of the 300 block of East Gertrude Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:02 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Smith was held on $1,500 bond.
Joseph N. Stevens, 37, of the 3200 block of South C.R. 875E, Avilla, was arrested at 5:14 a.m. Saturday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Stevens was held without bond.
Caskey L. Zawadzke, 26, of the 200 block of North C.R. 375W, Albion, was arrested at 6:29 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor. Zawadzke was held without bond.
Francisco J. Guerrero, 37, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell was booked at 9:33 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Justin Landeros, 31, of the 500 block of Lincolnway West, Ligonier, was arrested at 6:08 p.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on a charge of beign a habitual traffic law violator, a Level 6 felony. Landeros was held on $2,500 bond.
James A. Scott, 45, of the 200 block of East Lisle Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:09 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Scott was held on $2,500 bond.
Denzil E. White, 48, of the 00 block of Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested at 11:42 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. White was held without bond.
Heather M. Wynn, 34, of the 400 block of North Riley Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:09 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Wynn was held on $2,500 bond.
Zachery W. Zerler, 32, of the 1900 block of Saint Marys Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:32 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 5 felony; and battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty, a Level 6 felony. No bond information provided.
Blake T. Bontrager, 26, of the 700 block of Lions Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 9:05 p.m. Sunday by Rome City police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Bontrager was held on $2,500 bond.
Donna S. Christian, 62, of the 200 block of West Greenwood Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:52 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony. Christian was held on $2,500 bond.
Cole H. Gayhart, 23, of the 300 block of Grant Street, LaGrange, was arrested at 9:05 p.m. Sunday by Rome City police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony. Gayhart was held on $2,500 bond.
Gregory Leins, 48, of the 600 block of Berry Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:57 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty, a Level 5 felony. Leins was held without bond.
Seth P. Myers, 43, of the 300 block of South C.R. 100E, LaGrange, was arrested at 8:08 p.m. Sunday on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
