KENDALLVILLE — Disney’s smash hit animated musical ‘Frozen’ will be coming to the Munk Stage at East Noble High School in musical form Dec. 2-5 this winter.
It was the only show in the 2021-22 theater schedule officially announced at this year’s Raise A Ruckus show, as the rest of this year’s schedule hasn’t been officially confirmed yet.
Based on the Disney film released in 2013, the story follows princesses Anna and Elsa, the latter who is cursed with a magical power to control and conjure snow and ice. Also featuring iceman Kristoff, his reindeer Sven, and Olaf, a snowman brought to life, among others, the film captures the hearts of millions and is arguably one of Disney’s most successful 3-D animated featured.
The film’s biggest musical hit, “Let It Go,” performed by Idina Menzel, was ubiquitous on the air after the debut.
The rest of the schedule, however, is a work in progress at the moment.
Theater Director Josh Ogle said the winter drama, which is annually directed by Darren Sible, hasn’t been finalized yet, but he hopes it will be soon.
As for the spring musical, Ogle has been working to get licensing in place for a show but hasn’t received the final approval yet, so he couldn’t make the announcement.
That being said, the undertaking is going to be a big one, if approved, he hinted, with a show that many high school theater programs don’t even attempt because of its challenge.
East Noble will close out the year with its 55th anniversary show on June 12, inviting back alumni to participate in the showcase.
Ogle said he hoped to have the rest of the lineup confirmed soon and will announce the schedule to the community as soon as its ready.
