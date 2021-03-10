LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Chamber of Commerce will be holding its annual meeting and election a bit later than usual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. That meeting is now scheduled to happen on April 1 in Shipshewana.
The meeting will be a downsized version of the chamber’s typical annual meeting, and won’t include the annual members’ showcase. But some traditions will continue, such as the presentation of annual awards. Board elections are scheduled, and Chamber Executive Director Beth Sherman will be spending a little time highlighting the chamber’s special events from 2020.
Nominees for this year’s Board of Director include Lauri (Eash) Couture, Farmers State Bank; Fritz Helmuth, S&H Metal Products, Freedom Finish Works, and Tiffany’s Restaurant. Also up for re-election are Dan Byler, owner and co-founder of LaGwana, and Sandy Sturtz-Ringler, an agent at Heartland Insurance Partners.
An amendment to the by-laws will also be presented to the members at this meeting.
Once again, the chamber will be recognizing and naming an Ambassador of the Year, Director of the Year, and Member of the Year as well as paying homage to several board members for their service to the chamber. Unfortunately, the chamber will not be presenting its Teacher of the Year Award, Sherman saying because of the past year, every teacher in LaGrange County deserves to win.
In the addition to the ceremonies, the meeting will include a Blue Gate dinner. The cost to attend is $18. Nonchamber members will be charged $23 for their meal
For reservations, contact the LaGrange County Chamber of Commerce by calling 463·2443
