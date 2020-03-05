Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Brandon R. Baughn, 44, of the 1900 block of Dowling Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:28 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Baughn was held without bond.
Letisha M. Campbell, 41, of the 500 block of West County Line Road, Wolcottville, was arrested at 7:24 p.m. Tuesday by Wolcottville police on a charge of battery, a Class B misdemeanor. Campbell was held without bond.
Charles L. Dewey, 53, of the 400 block of South Orange Street, Albion, was arrested at 1:38 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or greater, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor. Dewey was held on $2,500 bond.
Christopher R. Nelson, 44, of the 900 block of West Second Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 4:52 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No boned information provided.
Stephen P. Reid, 41, of the 4500 block of West C.R. 200N, Albion, was arrested at 2:22 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a trio of warrants which involved Level 6 felony, Class A misdemeanor and Class B misdemeanor charges. No further charging information provided. Reid was held on $2,500 cash bond.
Angelina M. Starkweather, 34, of the 1600 block of North Shore Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Starkweather was held on $1,500 cash bond.
