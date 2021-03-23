Several booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Bryson L. Addis, 22, of the 1900 block of North C.R. 500E, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:13 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more; and a warrant for which no charging information was provided. Addis was held without bond.
Tony L. Booth, 30 of the 100 block of Douglas Street, Corunna, was arrested at 7:25 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Booth was held on $1,000 bond.
Ryan P. Childers, 32, of the 00 block of East Edgewater Drive North, Garrett, was arrested at 3:34 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Childers was held on $1,000 bond.
Jeremy W. Clark, 43, of the 1400 block of East C.R. 400N, Albion, was booked at 6:03 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Sadie K. DeLeon, 22, of the 200 block of Twin Island Road, Rome City, was arrested at 4:55 p.m. Friday by Avilla police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. DeLeon was held on $2,500 bond.
Brennan J. Dean, 39, of the 1200 block of Round Island Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:31 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on four warrants. No charging information provided. Dean was held on $1,000 bond.
Anthony W. Harman, 39, of the 300 block of Sunset Shores, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:35 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Harman was held without bond.
Alyssa N. Jeffries, 22, of the 400 block of Garden Street, was booked at 9:31 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Cory S. Slone, 22, of the 2200 block of Mapes Road, Kendallville, was booked at 12:34 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Michael A. Walda, 34, of the 15000 block of Prairie Park Drive, Hoagland, was booked at 8:55 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Osman W. Oliva-Ramirez, 23, of the 500 block of Tarder, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:16 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Oliva-Ramirez was held without bond.
James D. Ormsby, 55, of the 6900 block of East C.R. 575N, Churubusco, was arrested at 9:37 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Ormsby was held on $1,000 bond.
Amber N. Placencia, 33, of the 3700 block of C.R. 34, Auburn, was booked at 9:46 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class B misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Paul D. Thompson, 41, of the 1200 block of North C.R. 300E, Albion, was arrested at 3:08 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor. Thompson was held on $2,500 bond.
Austin C. Centers, 27, of the 5000 block of South High Point Drive, Albion, was arrested at 6:30 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Centers was held without bond.
Philip A. Kelly, 29, of the 8500 block of Taney Street, Merrillville, was arrested at 10:44 p.m. Sunday by Avilla police on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Kelly was held on $2,500 bond.
Mohammed M. Muthanna, 27, of the 1800 block of Raleigh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:29 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class B misdemeanor. Muthanna was held without bond.
