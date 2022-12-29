ROME CITY — Boat owners could end up paying more each year when they license their boat as Rep. Dave Abbott is working on a bill that would update and raise the annual renewal fees for watercraft.
At the most, the annual fee would rise from its current maximum of $30 to $75.
The renewal fee updates would create added revenue would go to support the Lake and River Enhancement Fund, so that the state would have more money to fund improvement projects on state bodies of waters and waterways.
"The lakes are becoming more eutrophic," said Abbott. "The rate at which that is happening has been increasing exponentially."
Abbott, who lives on Sylvan Lake and also serves as vice chair of the House Natural Resources Committee, is working on ways to boost funding for the Department of Natural Resources and noted that boat registration fees haven't been updated in two decades.
Boat owners pay multiple fees when registering their boat every year, but Abbott is targeting only one component, the annual renewal fee on boat registrations. Those fees are figured based on the excise class of the boat and range from $5 per year at the low end to $30 at the highest.
Currently someone with a $10,000 boat is paying the same $30 fee as someone with a $100,000-plus boat.
"The tables are 20 years old. They only go up to $10,000," Abbott said.
Boat prices have obviously increased since then, so Abbott is hoping to updates the tables and the fees associated with them. Under his changes, the top end of the value table would rise to $75,000 or more, while fees would change from $15 at the lowest excise class to $75 at the highest.
That would mean, at most, boat owners would pay $45 more per year.
Money from the annual renewal fee is currently split with two-thirds going to the LARE program and one-third going to the conservation officers enforcement fund. With the proposed increase, Abbott would also like to change that split to 80/20, so that LARE would inherit more of the revenue.
Abbott estimated the registration fee could generate about $2.4 million more per year and the additional money to LARE would benefit Hoosier waterways "so we can go beyond just studying the lakes and rivers and streams and starting to do some shovel-ready projects," he said.
Indiana waterways and the recreation associated with them generates more than $1 billion in revenue per year, while maintaining clear and healthy waterways is a benefit to both recreation lovers and residents who reside on lakes and rivers.
"It's been overlooked for 20 years and we're doing something that won't affect the general budget and will be a great benefit for the lakes," Abbott said.
