ROME CITY — After approval from the Rome City Town Council Monday night, Marshall Jim Sheffield ordered a new patrol car for the town Tuesday morning.
The patrol car will replace the Dodge Charger that was damaged in an accident at C.R. 150N and C.R. 600N on Dec. 5. Sheffield was involved in the accident returning from training at the Noble County Sheriff’s Department on Dec. 5.
The town received an insurance settlement for $15,492.45, for the Dodge Charger, which was totaled in the wreck.
Sheffield presented five quotes for new vehicles, which he explained was the easy part of the process.
“The hard part was when we lost the car, it wasn’t the best time to order a new one,” he said.
He explained that due to the time of year most dealers don’t have any 2019 models left on the lot and the 2020s haven’t been delivered yet.
Sheffield presented the council with five quotes for a new Ford Explorer with the police interceptor package, with the cheapest being from Community Ford, in Bloomington. Community Ford’s quote was $31,255.25.
After a brief discussion the council approved the second lowest bid from Max Platt Ford in Kendallville. Max Platt presented the town with a quote of $32,171.25.
The council agreed that it was worth purchasing the vehicle locally for a $916 difference.
Sheffield is hoping the new vehicle will be delivered in March, it will then have to be lettered and equipped. The town will utilize the equipment that was in the Dodge Charger.
The town currently has three patrol vehicles.
During the meeting the council also approved the purchase of a new salt spreader and box for the town’s pickup truck. The new equipment will be used to salt the parking lot at the town hall and several of the smaller roads around the town.
The council approved the purchase of a stainless steel salt box from LineX, in Angola for $5,159.
Street Superintendent Conrad White said his department is currently down two employees who can’t drive the larger trucks because of health issues, which affect their CDL.
He explained this would still allow those employees to still apply salt to roads, because a CDL isn’t needed to operate the town’s pick-up trucks.
A $289,817 contract was awarded to Brooks Construction, in Auburn for work on four streets and an alley. The contract will be paid for with the town’s Community Crossing Grant.
Those streets to be repaired include Lions Drive, South Bend Drive, Norine Drive and Harbor Court.
