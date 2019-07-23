INDIANAPOLIS — Allen Connelly’s travel schedule just got a whole lot busier.
Connelly, a LaGrange native, was elected as the American Legion Department of Indiana state commander by delegates from the state’s 11 districts. Connelly was elected to the post during the 101st annual Indiana American Legion Convention on July 13 in Indianapolis. He called being elected the state commander a real honor.
Connelly is the first state commander from LaGrange County. He’s served in several local, district and state positions, and called his route the state commander’s office a long but enjoyable journey. Connelly began his term in office visiting several American Legion posts and meeting with those members.
“I anticipate my travel schedule is going to be pretty full,” he explained.
The American Legion is comprised of military service veterans who have served honorably during times of conflict in defense of their nation and has been active within Indiana since 1919. The Indiana American Legion has supported veterans from every major conflict from World War I to Iraq and Afghanistan within its membership.
Connelly is a 49-year member of LaGrange American Legion Post 215 in the Fourth District where he has served in almost all offices at the post level, including Post Commander in 1999-2000. He is currently serving as Post Service Officer as well as Hoosier Boys State and Flag Education Chairman. He was awarded an Honorary Life Membership by the post in 2006.
“I developed a passion for helping others and that goes along with the Service Officer’s job,” he said. “When you can see that you’re actually changing lives for other people, making their lives better, that’s real rewarding.”
At the district level, he has served as Public Relations Chairman, Chaplain, Finance Officer, Adjutant, Vice Commander and Commander in 2005-2006. He continues to serve the district as a member of the Finance Committee and the District Advisory Committee.
At the department level, Allen served as Department Northern Vice Commander in 2011-2012. He most recently served as Chairman of all four commissions. He is currently serving as a member of the Strategic Plan Committee and the Centennial Celebration Committee.
Connelly earned his eligibility for The American Legion through his honorable active duty service in the U.S. Army starting on Jan. 2, 1964, and lasting until Dec. 11, 1965. While in the service, he rose to the rank of sergeant.
At the national level, Connelly has served as a member of the Veteran's Preference Committee and is currently a member of the Veteran's Education, Other Benefits and Homelessness Committee. He is a member of ANAVICUS, the Past District Commander's Club, a life member of the VFW, as well as an NRA member.
Connelly was employed as the Operations Manager of the LaGrange Publishing Company, a commercial printing and newspaper publishing firm. He is currently the LaGrange County Veterans Service Officer, an office he’s served in for 17 years now.
Connelly served 25 years as a firefighter for the LaGrange Volunteer Fire Department; he was a member of the Lakeland School Corporation Board of Trustees for eight years, one time serving as its president; served 12 years as a member of the Bloomfield Township Advisory Board, and has served as the veteran representative on the LaGrange County Drug Court since its inception. He is a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in LaGrange.
Allen has a 100% Legion family. He has been married for 52 years to his wife Becky, who is an Auxiliary member of Unit 215 in LaGrange. His two children, Craig and Kelly, are members of the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 215 and Auxiliary unit 215.
Connelly said he adopted the department slogan of “We Change Lives” as his motto this year, adding that “No other motto represents who we are and what we do better than 'We Change Lives.' It’s more than a motto, it’s a focus statement for the entire Department.”
His “Commander’s Project” this year is the newly incorporated Indiana American Legion Legacy foundation, which will allow the department to not only collect funds through donations, but it also will allow the department to distribute grants to organizations that conduct programs and activities the foundation was established to benefit.
“This foundation is an innovative and forward-looking approach to the challenges facing the department. As our membership numbers decline, so does the revenue to fund vital American Legion programs,” said Connelly. “Your support will help ensure we can meet the needs of our veteran community long into our second century.”
The American Legion Department of Indiana is comprised of more than 77,000 military service veterans. The Indiana Legion provides representation to 63,000 of the 87,500 service-connected disabled veterans in Indiana for entitled Veterans Affairs benefits, making up 71% of the claims work in the state, bringing back more than $385 million per year to the Hoosier economy, free of charge, regardless of membership.
Connelly hits the road again this Friday, traveling to southern Indiana to throw out the first pitch at the state American Legion baseball tournament. And then Saturday, he’ll be making an appearance at an event in Indianapolis.
“I’m going to be traveling quite a lot,” he added. “My calendar starting to fill up already.”
