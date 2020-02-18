KENDALLVILLE — If you — like downtown building owners — think the aesthetics on Main Street are a bit scattered, that may be changing in the future.
The city’s Main Street organization, Experience the Heart of Kendallville, will be working on drafting some downtown design guidelines that would set the rails for what can and can’t be done with buildings.
The organization’s design committee hosted a meeting Jan. 30 with building owners to discuss a future vision of downtown Kendallville and what people think it should look like in terms of composition and the literal sense of what downtown should look like.
Attendees at the meeting were asked how they think downtown should look in three to five years, what types of businesses should the city to attract and what features amenities might be good fits.
The list of responses of course included everyone’s favorite suggestion for Kendallville — more dining options — but also included people wanting to see more public art, consistency in building features such as awnings and more decorations for holidays.
Answers also included things people didn’t want to see more of — broken or boarded up windows and doors, churches, antique stores and out-of-town or absent owners.
The conversation then turned to downtown guidelines, asking owners what they would be willing to impose on themselves.
Design guidelines can often cause some unrest with property owners, since governments set rules about how a person can modify their building, what they can put in a vacant space or how things should look. Many communities receive pushback when such guidelines are suggested or implemented.
Group members in the design meeting, however, met unanimous approval on a couple items they would be willing to set as standards.
Those include maintaining the historic look and feel of downtown; addressing damaged/broken storefront and upstairs windows; taking care of peeling paint; fixing torn, faded or damaged awnings; addressing “unprofessional” downtown signage; maintaining door and window frames from damage such as rotting wood; and keeping the backs of buildings clean of trash, graffiti and abandoned items.
Attendees also verbally agreed to maintain the historic look and feel of downtown, to contact police if they spot violations of the dog waste ordinance and contact code enforcement if they believe there are people living on the first floor of downtown buildings.
Any design guidelines developed would need to be put before the Kendallville City Council as an ordinance for review and approval, giving city leadership and the public the ability to weigh in on any proposed rules.
Experience the Heart of Kendallville also made some pledges on things the downtown organization can try to do to aid business owners. Those include obtaining discounts on things like painting, awnings or other supplies; solicit volunteers for activities such as making curtains for upstairs windows, cleaning or decorating vacant storefront and support other beautification projects; work to solicit additional downtown art; and attempt to find a service capable of providing low-cost property design and renderings for people who need it.
Experience the Heart of Kendallville also plans to seek billboards on the highways to promote downtown, provide merchants with a list of downtown events, help try to attract desired new businesses downtown and keep owners updated on this year’s streetscape construction.
This year could be one with a few headaches for downtown building owners as the city will be in the midst of its $1.1 million streetscape project.
The work, which will overhaul the look of the downtown corridor by tearing out and replacing sidewalks and curbs and adding other decorative features, will cause disruption in the downtown core. For the construction season, businesses may experience access issues and have to combat with patrons who may want to avoid the construction zone.
However, Kendallville will continue to build on last year’s successes in downtown events and continue to promote events.
This year’s downtown schedule includes:
May 16 — 2nd Annual Fairy, Gnome and Troll Festival
June 5 — Food Truck Friday and live music
June 27 — A Taste of Kendallville
Aug. 7 — Food Truck Friday and live music
Sept. 12 — Car Show and Art on Main auction
Oct. 2 — Food Truck Friday
Oct. 3 — Vintage Market
Oct. 24 — Halloween Lantern Parade
Oct. 31 — Trick or Treat on Main Street
Nov. 28 — Shop Small Saturday
Dec. 3 — Horse-drawn carriage rides
Dec. 5 — Kendallville Christmas Parade
