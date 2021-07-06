ALBION — Noble County and other local governments will get a chance to grow their annual budgets by one of the biggest percentages ever as they start planning spending for 2022.
With the Noble County Council scheduled to head into its annual budgeting process next month, County Coordinator Jackie Knafel informed them they'd have more wiggle room this year than most.
The state released the annual growth quotient — a percentage set by the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance that dictates the maximum growth in government spending year-to-year — and the quotient for 2022 is 4.7%.
That's in increase from 4.2% growth for 2021 and more than double what the rate was during some tight-belted years following the Great Recession of 2008.
The growth quotient is a calculation the state uses to help limit total increases in government spending to within reasonable means based on past economic growth. The percentage is figured off a running six-year average of non-farm income, so good economic times allows for bigger growth in government spending.
Right now, the growth quotient calculation has six solid years of strong economic times in it, leading to one of the biggest increases in recent history.
Knafel said the 4.7% is the “highest its ever been.”
With local governments able to grow their budgets by a bigger margin, it's possible that rising expenditures could end up increasing local tax rates.
However, Noble County and many other counties have been seeing explosive growth in property values as short inventory on land and residences have driven up prices sharply in recent years. With that big property value growth, tax rates could stay flat or even decline some, as they did in 2021 when values outgrew even the 4.2% quotient in most cases.
The county council will meet at 8 a.m. on Aug. 16 for a pre-meeting as they kick off their multi-day budgeting process.
In other business Tuesday, the Noble County Council:
• Heard from highway Superintendent Richard Rogers that the county's chip-and-seal program for 2021 is about half way done, even despite rainy weather that's pummeled the area recently. Crack sealing work has also begun in some parts of the county as a low-cost measure to help maintain road surface longevity.
• Briefly discussed long-term options for ensuring bridge funding. The county doesn't have a dedicated bridge fund, instead utilizing some of its cumulative capital development revenue for bridges each year. County engineer Zack Smith, who implemented an aggressive bridge maintenance program when he first started the job, reported the county has made a lot of progress addressing bridges in need of structural repair or replacement by leveraging available bridge funds to get bigger federal aid grants, but long-term it's foreseeable that the county will tap-out its available dollars, so he was suggesting the council consider a more sustainable funding source long term.
• Signed a letter of support for another $500,000 Community Crossings grant application. Smith had submitted two $500,000 packages to the state this year for the grant program, but was only awarded one of the two projects. As local governments are eligible to receive up to $1 million per year from the program, Smith said the county will “shoot again” to go after the other project in the fall grant cycle.
• Discussed how to handle a $5,000 per diem amount given to two county employees who are currently handling flood plain administration duties. Knafel said the $5,000 was rolled into salary figures in the budget request for the building department, but council members were in general agreement that amount should be kept separate to indicate that role, which isn't a part of any particular job description but is instead an additional duty being taken on by some employees.
