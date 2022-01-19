SHIPSHEWANA — After two years of disappointment caused by bad weather and the coronavirus pandemic, the annual Shipshewana Ice Festival is back again this Friday and Saturday, featuring more ice and ice sculptures than the celebration has ever seen before.
Festival organizers say they’ve ordered more ice this year for the festival than ever before.
“We have a lot of ice this year, said Levi King, a member of the Shipshewana Retail Merchants Association and lead organizers for the 14th annual Ice Festival.
King said he’s ordered 31,000 of ice that will be placed around town for the event.
“That is a record,” he said. “It seems like the businesses are just coming out of the woodwork this year wanted to participate in the festival.
The festival kicks off Friday morning at about 9 a.m. as the carvers scatter about town and start working on the blocks of ice dropped off in front of various businesses throughout town. That much ice, King estimates, should translate into about 25 ice sculptures. Eleven carvers from around the area have agreed to participate this year.
King said those carvers will have their hands full.
“With that much ice, they’re going to be really busy. I guarantee you they won’t get it all done on Friday,” he explained.
The carving kicks off Friday morning at about 9 a.m. Six ice artists will be competing in that contest. That event has been moved from the parking lot at the Wolfe Building to a lot near the Davis Mercantile.
Saturday, Shipshewana hosts an ice carving competition as well as a chili cook-off. Ten local chefs have often to bring their best chili to the event and compete for the title of the best chili in Shipshewana. Tickets to taste the chili are $10 and are available at the door.
“Ten dollars for all the chili you’ll ever want to taste,” said King.
People who purchase an Ice Festival pin for $15 will be allowed to enter the chili cook-off at no additional charge. In addition, those pins can be used to qualify for discounts at merchants around Shipshewana later this month.
The carving competition and the chili cook-off have been moved this year
Both events are scheduled to start at about 11 a.m.
King said this year’s Ice Festival and chili cook-off appear to be generating a lot of interest online. The cook-off will take place downtown at the Smokehouse Grill and Supply store located on Morton Street.
“It really should be a great event,” he added.
