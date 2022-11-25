ALBION — Three people were arrested — including a convicted felon released from prison in February — after the service of a high-risk search warrant in south central Noble County Tuesday morning led to the discovery of illegal drugs and 21 firearms.
Booked into the Noble County Jail were:
• Randall L. Katz, 54, of the 3800 block of South S.R. 9, Albion, was arrested on a hold order issued by the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
On Wednesday, Prosecutor Jim Mowery successfully petitioned Superior Court 1 Judge Steven Clouse in a probable cause hearing to have Katz held without bond pending an initial court appearance at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30.
• Roger V. Rice, 49, of the 3800 block of South S.R. 9, Albion, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and visiting a common nuisance.
• James L. Severit, 41, of the 1500 block of East Kiser Road, Columbia City, was arrested on a charge of visiting a common nuisance, a Class B misdemeanor.
An undercover agent with the Noble County Sheriff's Department's Narcotics Investigations Unit said the investigation is ongoing and further charges are possible.
Katz had been released on state parole in February after serving approximately 8 years of a 15-year-sentence on drug charges. That sentence came after a search warrant service a decade ago at the same address police hit Tuesday.
Police blocked off S.R. 9 at C.R. 300S and C.R. 400S during the service of the warrant, which was initially executed at approximately 9 a.m. by the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Department's SWAT team.
Rice and Severit immediately left the home, according to police, but Katz had barricaded himself in a bathroom at the rear of the residence.
The SWAT team was able to throw a gas canister into the bathroom and Katz came out and was arrested without further incident.
"We did find alleged narcotics," the agent said.
Along with the firearms, police allegedly seized quantities of methamphetamine, controlled substances and marijuana.
Noble County Sheriff Max Weber requested the assistance of the Kosciusko SWAT team because of the firearms and past involvements with Katz.
"We know what is history is," Weber said. "This could have gone sideways. These things are dangerous."
The Narcotics Investigation Unit, which consists of undercover officers from the Ligonier Police Department and the Noble County Sheriff's Department, began its investigation into the residence in the 3800 block of South S.R. 9 approximately two months ago.
"We received information of a significant amount of narcotics entering and leaving the Katz residence," the agent said. "There was a lot of activity out there."
Police surveilled the residence for weeks.
Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery was able to secure a search warrant for the residence, which was signed by Noble Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer.
After the initial investigation was started, there was a medical run to the residence for someone who had overdosed on opiates, the agent said.
During Tuesday's warrant service, police also located "a significant amount of Narcan," the agent said.
The only use of Narcan is to revive someone who has overdosed on opiates.
Katz had been sentenced in Noble Circuit Court to a total of 15 years in prison on Feb. 13, 2014, on a bevy of charges:
• dealing in methamphetamine, a Class B felony;
• conspiracy/dealing in methamphetamine, a Class B felony;
• obliterating a handgun identification number, a Class C felony;
• possession of methamphetamine, a Class C felony;
• possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony;
• possession of marijuana, hash oil, or hashish, a Class D felony;
• possession of a legend drug, a Class D felony;
• corrupt businesses influence, a Class C felony;
• possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and
• resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.