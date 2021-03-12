Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail form Monday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Candice N. Coe, 26, of the 400 block of North Main Street, Avilla, was arrested at 9:38 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age, a Level 6 felony. Coe was held on $2,500 bond.
Frank L. Hollen, 45, of the 500 block of Irene Avenue, Fort Wayne, was booked at 9:12 a.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of operating with a blood alcohol level between 0.08-0.15%, a Class C misdemeanor.
Michael S. Jones, 38, of the 400 block of Chiswell Run, Avilla, was arrested at 9:19 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Jones was held without bond.
Stacie L. Scott, 56, of the 400 block of North Dolan Drive, Syracuse, was arrested at 10:29 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Scott was held without bond.
Justin R. Terry, 36, of the 200 block of West Greenwood Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:36 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony. Terry was held on $2,500 bond.
Samantha Moreno, 19, of the 800 block of East U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 8:33 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Moreno was held on $1,500 bond.
Fidel A. Murillo, 25, of the 300 block of Riverview Drive, Albion, was arrested at 11:06 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on charges of battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. Murillo was held without bond.
Mariano J. Salazar, 27, of the 200 block of East Sixth Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 11 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor. Salazar was held on $2,500 bond.
Krauss D. Short, 20, of the 200 block of Lincolnway West, Ligonier, was booked at 2:24 p.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Taylor Skinner, 24, of the 1100 block of Riley Road, Kendallville, was booked at 9:26 a.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Raven M. Amburgey, 19, of the 7400 block of East C.R. 250N, LaGrange, was arrested at 2:47 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Amburgey was held without bond.
Sterling R. Gibson, 52, of the 0800 block of North S.R. 9, LaGrange, was booked at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating o a violation of drug court.
Corey K. Parr, 31, of the 400 block of North Broadway Street, Butler, was arrested at 7:29 p.m. Wednesday by Wolcottville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony; synthetic urine, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Parr was held on $2,500 bond.
Tiffani R. Parr, 27, of the 500 block of North Broadway Street, Butler, was arrested at 6:52 p.m. Wednesday by Wolcottville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony; synthetic urine, a Class B misdemeanor; reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Parr was held on $2,500 bond.
