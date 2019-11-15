CROMWELL — Cromwell town council member Bobbie Tevis has resigned her seat because she is moving. She has served on the town council since January.
Clerk-treasurer Kaya Pauley said Noble County Republican chairman Seth Tipton has temporarily appointed Tiffanie Gudakunst to replace Tevis.
Gudakunst was already preparing to join the town council in January, Pauley said. Gudakunst ran unopposed for the seat now filled DeVon Miller. Miller did not seek re-election.
Gudakunst will be sworn in as Tevis’ replacement before Tuesday’s council meeting at 6 p.m. She will be sworn in for Miller’s seat in January. Tipton will then permanently appoint someone to fill the remaining vacancy.
