LAGRANGE — LaGrange County’s Emergency Management Agency office announced Monday morning at the LaGrange County Commissioners meeting it has received a state grant worth $130,000 to purchase a new EMA command vehicle. Don Wisner, the LaGrange County EMA director, made the announcement.
The grant was issued by the state’s Homeland Security Department. The money will be used to purchase a box style truck that has been converted into an emergency command center that can be used any time multiple agencies are responding to a crisis, such as a large fire.
The truck will include a dispatch center and a meeting room that will allow heads of various emergency agencies to gather in a safe and secure location to talk about emergency management.
In other news, Commissioner Larry Miller announced that the Minnesota based Beim Foundation has awarded the LaGrange County Drug Court a grant for $30,000.
Judge Lisa Bowen-Slaven, the LaGrange County Superior Court judge who founded the county’s drug court, said the money would be used to help fund the drug court staff and office. Bowen-Slaven said drug court currently oversees 26 participants with a staff of one.
