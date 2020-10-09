Kendallville IHOP to open next week

KENDALLVILLE — It’s been a long time coming, but Kendallville is finally getting its own International House of Pancakes.
On Tuesday, Oct. 13, the new brunch spot will open its doors at its location at Gallops on the southwest corner of U.S. 6 and S.R. 3.
There will also be a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday at 2 p.m. with Mayor Suzanne Handshoe present.
Dave McIntire, the general manager of the new IHOP, said bringing a “wholesome” brunch experience is important for a community like Kendallville.
Plus, bringing any kind of dining is needed here, McIntire said.
“It just seems like there’s kind of a lack of casual dining, sit-down (restaurants) around here,” McIntire said.
An IHOP corporate spokesperson told The News Sun the franchise in Kendallville’s Gallops gas station, truck stop and party store castle is a boon to the company.
Not only will locals get a chance to score some flapjacks, but people visiting from out of town will get the same opportunity.
The spokesperson also said the opening had been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There’s an extra initiative for people to come try some pancakes on opening day, too — IHOP’s Amanda Schmakel said the first 75 customers in the door on Tuesday will get a free short stack each week for a year.
Before its official opening date, IHOP staff were busy with a dry run — an invite-only meal that gave cooks, servers and managers time to get used to the new facility and customers.
Schmakel said the location is still hiring in all positions.
IHOP will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 6 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
