Several booked into the LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Friday through Sunday, according to jail records.
Jason Reihl, 33, of the 700 block of South 10th Street, Goshen, was arrested at noon Friday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of battery. No bond information provided.
Joel Miller, 45, of the 19100 block of Tyler Court, Goshen, was arrested at noon Friday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of battery with a deadly weapon. No bond information provided.
Lucio Jacquez, 31, of the 600 block of North C.R. 650W, was booked at 12:30 p.m. Friday on a return for court order relating to a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Zuleyka Torres-Acevedo, no age provided, of the 300 block of Grant Street, LaGrange, was arrested at 7:30 p.m. Friday by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. Torres-Acevedo posted bond and was released Friday.
Richard Wagoner, 41, of the 300 block of North Street, Topeka, was booked at 5 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a Class C misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Ismael Martinez-Servin, 54, of the 4000 block of North C.R. 020E, Howe, was arrested at 1:04 a.m. Saturday by LaGrange town police on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more. No bond information provided.
Jason Chester, 50, of the 5300 block of West C.R. 650N, Wawaka, was arrested at 12:17 p.m. Saturday by LaGrange County police on a charge of possession of marijuana. Chester posted bond and was released Saturday.
Marcos Garcia, 34, of the 300 block of West Jerolene Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 4:16 p.m. Saturday by LaGrange County police on a charge of invasion. No bond information provided.
Gary Mishler, 22, of the 7300 block of West C.R. 650S, Topeka, was arrested at 7:42 p.m. Saturday by Shipshewana police on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment. Mishler posted bond and was released Saturday.
Dawn Handshoe, 53, of the 4600 block of East S.R. 120, Howe, was arrested at 8:46 p.m. Sunday by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of 0.15 or more. No bond information provided.
Daniel VonNeida, 31, of the 00 block of Syllvan Road, Elmira, New York, was arrested at 8:26 p.m. Sunday by the Indiana State Police on charges of neglect of a dependent, possession of marijuana and reckless driving. No bond information provided.
Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Caylah Brumbaugh, 21, of the 900 block of Breeden Road, Knoxville, Indiana, was arrested at 5:59 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor. Brumbaugh was held on $2,500 bond.
Maggie A Gibson Miller, 42, of the 200 block of East Highland Street, Albion, was arrested at 2:22 p.m. Friday by Wolcottville police on two warrants charging failure to appear for court. No bond information provided.
Chad M. Lahr, 45, of the 300 block of Capri Court, Bluffton, was arrested at 4:50 p.m. Friday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense. Lahr was held on $2,500 bond.
Jackie Shepherd Jr., 40, of the 400 block of East County Line Road, Wolcottville, was arrested at 4:15 p.m. Friday by Wolcottville police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Shepherd was held without bond.
Ashley M. Stoner, 37, of the 6200 block of North C.R. 125E, Fremont, was booked at 9:04 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Maria A. Clark, 30, of the 2800 block of Gary Street, Fort Wayne, was booked at 7:52 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Jack I. Felger, 32, of the 100 block of Lothamer Lane, Avilla, was booked at 8:58 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Timothy L. Gaines, 39, of the 4000 block of South Park Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 6:48 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia. Gaines was held without bond.
Chace M. Gamble, 26, of the 00 block of Holiday Park, Churubusco, was booked at 9:51 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
George D. Lucero, 20, of the 300 block of East Fourth Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 9:27 p.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony. Lucero was held without bond.
Alexander G. Thomas, of the 8100 block of East C.R. 750S, South Milford, was arrested at 11:40 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Thomas was held without bond.
Dorothy Tipton, 20, of the 700 block of Briarwood Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:02 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor. Tipton was held without bond.
Olive D. Watson, 20, of the 700 block of Briarwood Drive, was arrested at 1:02 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor. Watson was held without bond.
Billy R. Collins, 57, of the 500 block of West County Line Road, Wolcottville, was arrested at 11:21 p.m. Sunday by Rome City police on a charge of domestic battery with a prior unrelated conviction for battery agtainst same family or member, a Level 5 felony. Collins was held without bond.
Daryl D. Cornett, 34, of the 1000 block of Van Nuys Road, New Castle, was arrested at 11:18 a.m. Sunday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Kyan D. Kauffman, 41, of the 5200 block of North C.R. 475E, Howe, was arrested at 4:50 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor. Kauffman was held on $2,500 bond.
Karis D. Weaver, 29, of the 200 block of East Gertrude Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:28 a.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Weaver was held on $1,500 bond.
