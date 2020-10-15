ALBION — The federal grant money is there, and the Albion Town Council may be the first individual municipality to take full advantage of it in Noble County.
The Albion Town Council Tuesday approved a resolution to allow Clerk-Treasurer Carol Selby to apply for reimbursement for public safety salaries through the coronavirus-inspired CARES Act.
In an email sent to council members last week, Selby wrote, “The total amount allocated for Albion is $75,853. Of that amount, we have received $2,946.63 for reimbursement of personal protective equipment, laptops, sanitizers and wipes, leaving a balance of $72,906.37 for reimbursement of wages.”
“We probably will be able to use the whole amount,” Town Manager Tena Woenker told the council Tuesday.
According to the State Board of Accounts, the town can apply for reimbursement of wages for firefighters and police officers from when the pandemic started in March through the end of the year. Selby said the town will use up its allocated funds before the end of the year.
The $72,000 the town will recoup will be placed back in the town’s general fund where it can be appropriated for other purposes if the council so decides.
Noble County has been allocated just more than $1.5 million in CARES Act funding, and it also has earmarked the majority of available funds already, including money for the new full body scanner at the Noble County Jail.
Each municipality in the state was allocated an amount of funds.
According to a state website, as of Oct. 1, Avilla has spent $2,401.44 of the $79,519 it has been allocated.
Cromwell has spent $2,400 of its allocation of $16,254.
Ligonier, Rome City, Wolcottville and Kendallville have not yet sought any CARES Act funding, at least through Oct. 1, according to the state.
Kendallville could receive $320,000 in funding, with Ligonier allocated for $141,000, Rome City $45,000 and Wolcottville $33,500.
Government entities have through the end of the year to seek reimbursement through the program.
It was also announced at Tuesday’s council meeting that the annual Christmas in the Village, an event which draws hundreds to Albion’s downtown, would be held in some shape or form, but that the annual Parade of Lights has been canceled this year due to the COVID-19.
The council also announced that leaf pickup is scheduled to begin Oct. 19.
