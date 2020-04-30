KENDALLVILLE — In this time of uncertainty, sometimes the best medicine is a friendly smile, a wave and a visit from a four-legged friend.
That friendly hello for residents of Orchard Pointe Health Campus in Kendallville came Monday afternoon in the form of a visit from Hannah Mast, an East Noble High School sophomore, and her horse Stella.
Mast and Stella went from window to window at Orchard Pointe just to say hello.
With smiles on their faces, residents made their way to the windows in their rooms to get a closer look at Stella, a 13-year-old mare. With an employee of Orchard Pointe inside each room on a cell phone, some of the residents carried on a brief conversation with Mast, who was accompanied by Dani Miller, life enrichment director at Orchard Pointe, also on her cell phone.
Several of the residents shared they had horses at one time and wished they could come outside and pet Stella.
With the COVID-19 pandemic the Orchard Pointe campus is closed to visitors. All visits to the facility currently occur outside through closed windows. This week, residents will get another visit from another local resident with a horse and donkey.
Mast said the experience was really a wholesome one.
“It opened my eyes,” she said. “It was great to see them smile.”
Mast is looking forward to taking Stella back to visit with residents once the pandemic has subsided so they can visit with her and pet her.
Mast rides for Fox Run Stables in Shipshewana on the competition circuit during the summer. Last summer she and Stella took home champion and reserve champion honors at the Twin Cities Classic Horse Show in Berrien Springs, Michigan.
Mast is hoping the current stay-at-home orders across the United States are lifted so she can compete this summer.
“I am hoping to build on that, going onto higher levels of jumping this year,” she said.
While stuck at home, Mast said she rides as much as possible, dedicating around eight hours a week to practicing her jumping.
When not at home, Mast plays softball and volleyball for East Noble when school is in session. Her season on the diamond this spring, of course, has been canceled.
“I really love softball, but now I can focus on my horses, because that is the main thing I do,” she said.
She fell in love with horses after visiting a family friend who showed horses.
“I went to one of her shows and fell in love.”
Mast is the daughter of Mike and Shronna Mast.
