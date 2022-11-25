AVILLA — Getting prostate cancer? It might have saved Paul Shepherd’s life.
If he didn’t have prostate cancer, the Avilla Town Councilman never would have had a CAT scan that showed something off with a lymph node near his pancreas and liver. That lymph node issue turned out being an aggressive form of non-Hodgkins lymphoma.
The last 12 months? Shepherd has fought — and beaten — both cancers.
“I have a lot to be thankful for this year,” Shepherd, 66, said recently from his Avilla home. “A lot of important things to be thankful for.
“It taught me to be thankful for what I have,” he said. “You start to understand what’s important in your life. You start to focus on what’s really important.”
Shepherd’s diligence led to the the first cancer discovery in September 2021. His father and two of his father’s brothers had prostate cancer.
“I did always insist on a PSA,” he said of the blood test used to diagnose a potential cancer.
At a routine checkup, his family doctor thought he felt nodules in his prostate.
Shepherd was sent to a urologist. Eventually, a biopsy was performed and he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.
He had two options. Either have surgery or radiation treatments. If he chose radiation, doctors said he couldn’t have surgery. But if he chose surgery, they could still use radiation treatments after the procedure.
So he chose the latter.
Surgery was scheduled for March.
In a pre-surgery CAT scan in February 2022, doctors happened to see something odd about a lymph node.
A biopsy was done and non-Hodgkins lymphoma was discovered. According to his doctor, only one of 20 lymphoma patients are diagnosed in Stage 1, an early catch when the cancer is the most treatable.
If it wasn’t for the cancer scan for his prostate…
“It’s probably lucky they saw it,” Shepherd said. “There’s no symptoms to it” in its early stages.
There were dark moments early on. He found out about the lymphoma by checking his online chart.
“I was thinking that it might be over,” Shepherd said. “I was not sure what to expect. My mom died of cancer in the 1980s.”
But overall, he kept a positive attitude through surgery, chemotherapy and radiation.
“I was just thinking I had to do the best I could,” he said.
His mood brightened after he spoke with his specialists, who told him that he had a good chance of survival.
“It was like somebody flipped on a light switch for me,” he said. “I saw a path out.”
The good news with the lymphoma was its aggressive nature.
“If you catch the aggressive kind in an early stage, it’s treatable,” Shepherd said. “It was a good thing it was aggressive.”
The chemotherapy is particularly effective against fast-growing cancer cells.
After having his prostate surgery in March, Shepherd started that chemotherapy in April. He had four treatments, each spaced three weeks apart.
Medicine provided by his doctors prevented any nausea, but he said it pretty much wiped him.
About the time the chemotherapy was ending, he had another scan and it showed some remnants of cancer in his prostate. Shepherd went through 18 radiation treatments, starting in June and ending in July.
He said he was fortunate not to have any side effects.
“It really was a piece of cake,” he said. “I got a little tired, but it wasn’t too bad at all.”
Shepherd praised his doctors and progress being made against cancer, the kind of progress that wasn’t available a generation ago.
“I’m a product of modern medicine now,” Shepherd said.
Modern medicine certainly played its role, but so did Shepherd’s attitude.
“I’m a positive guy,” he said. “I look at the glass as half full, and what can I do to fill it up.
“If you set your goals for what you want to do and see, that’s a big part of it. If you sit around and say, ‘Woe is me, woe is me,’ you don’t do as well.”
Cancer wasn’t Shepherd’s only fight, it what has proven to be a want-to-forget 2022.
He had car crashes in back-to-back days, but ended up walking away from either without a scrape.
Then in August, he fell hard on his hip. He struggled to walk for a time.
A cancer test revealed that he’d actually cracked the bone, but by then he was getting around fine.
In October, following further testing, he got the all-clear. Both cancers were gone.
“It was like a giant burden had been lifted off my shoulders,” he said.
And that was the important thing.
“I’ve had quite a year,” he said. “It was the worst of times… it was the best of times, because I got cured, everything came out OK.”
For him, the message on cancer is clear — be seen by your doctor, at the very least annually, even if you are feeling good.
“People need to realize they need to get checked,” Shepherd said. “It’s not a death sentence anymore. Everyone should get a check-up every year.”
