ROME CITY — The ground is soaked, the area has been getting dumped with rain and another winter storm on the way is creating the very real possibility of another flood hitting the West Lakes chain.
Another storm system is expected to hit Friday, and while it's looking like a mix of snow and rain is possible across the region, Noble County could be looking at another inch or two of rain to end the week.
And that's looking like it could be a problem for the flood-prone West Lakes chain west of Rome City, including Waldron, Jones, Steinbarger and Tamarack lakes.
"Friday’s weather prediction currently is for 1” to 2.25” of rain. If our lakes area does receive this much rain more flooding will occur. In some areas water is already inside sheds/garages. On Holiday Point there is a fair amount of water on the road," the West Lakes Association posted to its Facebook page on Wednesday.
"Please take this time to prepare for higher water. If your home is prone to flooding, this is the time to start moving items up to higher areas to keep from getting wet. Also, while driving around the lakes I noticed on many lots, debris and stored equipment/items either in the water or close to being in the water. Please take this time to move these items so that they do not wind up in the lake water and possibly cause more damage. If your shed is very close to being in the water, PLEASE – make sure the shed is secure so that we do not have sheds floating in the lake," the post said.
West Lakes is a low point in Noble County and also a one of the end drainage points for about a third of the county landmass. All of the water from the Kendallville area flows north toward Sylvan Lake, which outputs over the dam and toward West Lakes.
All of the water from the northeast quadrant of the county then only has one outlet from West Lakes into the Elkhart River. In the past, West Lakes residents have focused flood control efforts on trying to boost outflow by doing river cleanup and logjam removal projects in the river in hopes of speeding away more water before it can back up over roads and into lake homes.
West Lakes suffered major flooding in summer 2015 but then was hit with even worse flooding in July 2017, when water levels exceeded the 100-year flood mark.
Mitigation efforts have helped over the last few years, but the low-lying area still remains vulnerable. In the past, the end of winter — like now — has presented problems following snow melt and persistent rain, while heavy summer downpours have also tended to overwhelm the chain.
