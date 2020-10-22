AVILLA — The Avilla Town Council approved an ordinance Wednesday which will allow it to be reimbursed for police and fire salaries from the end of March through the end of September.
The funding comes from the federal government’s CARES Act, which initially allocated funds for coronavirus related expenses such as masks and hand sanitizers. The program has been opened up to allow for salaries of emergency personnel to be recouped.
“I think it’s a great idea,” Clerk-Treasurer Rita Grocock said in introducing the ordinance. “We can put $70,000 back into our general fund.”
According to the State Board of Accounts, the town can apply for reimbursement of wages for firefighters and police officers from when the pandemic started in March.
Noble County has been allocated just more than $1.5 million in CARES Act funding, and it also has earmarked the majority of available funds already, including money for the new full body scanner at the Noble County Jail.
Each municipality in the state was allocated an amount of funds.
According to a state website, as of Oct. 1, Avilla had spent $2,401.44 of the $79,519 it has been allocated.
Cromwell has spent $2,400 of its allocation of $16,254.
Ligonier, Rome City, Wolcottville and Kendallville have not yet sought any CARES Act funding, at least through Oct. 1, according to the state.
Kendallville could receive $320,000 in funding, with Ligonier allocated for $141,000, Rome City $45,000 and Wolcottville $33,500.
Government entities have through the end of the year to seek reimbursement through the program, but must pass an ordinance to collect on salary reimbursement.
Also at Wednesday’s meeting:
• The council approved the sale of a 2.76-acre site in the town’s East Industrial Park to Matt Young who plans on putting in a fitness center. The sale price announced during Wednesday’s meeting was $30,000.
The property is currently zoned for industrial use only, and a fitness center business is prohibited.
“It would need to change to a business application (zoning),” Town Manager Bill Ley said.
That zoning change would have to come from the Avilla Plan Commission.
• The council approved its 2021 budget, but not before one councilman expressed concern that the town wasn’t getting a lot of bang from its part-time police officer buck.
Before the budget was voted on, Councilman Bill Krock said he would be voting against it because of the part-time budget for police officers.
Town Marshal Glen Wills had budgeted $50,000 to be spent paying part-time officers in 2020, and Councilman Bill Krock said the department had already exceeded that allocation. Wills requested $65,000 to pay part-time officers in 2021.
“I’m not happy with the amount we’ve spent,” Krock said. “I have no clue what (the part-time officers) are doing.”
Wills was on vacation and not in attendance at Wednesday’s meeting. But in a phone call from Michigan Thursday morning, Wills said the part-time officers are used to cover sick days, vacation days and comp time earned by full-time officers.
Wills said his six full-time officers receive 27 weeks of vacation per year, and that is 27 weeks of full-time shifts that need to be covered.
As for what these officers do while on duty, Wills said, “They respond to any call a full-time officer does.”
The new budget, which included a general fund set at $1.195 million, was approved 2-1, with Krock offering the dissenting vote.
• The council also voted to give the Noble County Economic Development Corp. $10,000 to cover operating expenses. Avilla has made similar investments in the organization in previous years.
“It’s a good organization we need to have,” Council president Paul Shepherd said.
• The council approved a new command vehicle for the Avilla Fire Department.
Fire Chief Chad Geiger supplied the council with four quotes, with the lowest coming from Burnworth-Zollars in Ligonier. The low quote for the Ram 1500 special services vehicle came in at $28,940 with the cap needed for the bed at $1,417.
Special equipment and putting decals on the vehicle will push the total cost to approximately $37,699, according to Geiger.
• The council received an update on its wellhead protection plan, a required document by the state.
“Every five years, you have to update to see if anything’s changed,” said Megan Fleig, who has been contracted to update the plan. “Not much has changed.”
Fleig said the updated plan will be submitted at the end of October to keep the town in compliance with the program.
