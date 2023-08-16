Rome City cleanup is Saturday
ROME CITY — Sylvan Lake Improvement Association and Advance Rome City will sponsor a townwide cleanup of Rome City and Sylvan Lake on Saturday at 6 a.m.
Pickup is at the curb only, with items placed at the curb by 6 a.m. Each street will be visited once. These items are accepted:
Wood and carpet must be in 4-foot pieces and bundled.
Appliances without Freon, such as washers, dryers, microwaves and water heaters, will be picked up at no charge.
Appliances with Freon, such as refrigerators and freezer, will be picked up for $70 by paying in advance and getting a tag at the town hall.
Tires, with or without rims, will be picked up by prepaying at the town hall and getting a tag. The cost of tag depends on the size of the tires.
Appliances and tires that do not have tags will not be picked up.
These items are prohibited and will not be picked up: Electronics, household trash, bricks, ashes or concrete.
Electronics can be recycled at Noble County Disposal during normal business hours.
Noble County budget hearings open Monday
ALBION — The Noble County Council will hold public hearings with departmental chiefs beginning Monday at the new county annex as it works to set its 2024 budget.
Budget hearings will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday; from 8:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday and from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesday.
A public hearing on the overall budget will take place in September with adoption scheduled for October.
Recycle center changing location
LIGONIER — Ligonier’s Recycle Center was relocated Monday from the LigTel parking lot on U.S. 6 to Gerber Street, east of Bridge Street, along the wooded area in the gravel parking lot west of the West Noble Food Panty.
The Recycle Center is provided by Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District for the purpose of collecting recyclable materials.
The center is not a dumping site for trash or building and construction materials. Misuse of the site puts the city in danger of losing this resource. Security cameras will be used to monitor misuse at the new site.
These items are accepted: Aluminum cans, foil, pie or dinner trays (rinse well); steel or tin cans, glass bottles and jars (remove lids and rinse); plastic containers such as milk jugs, water or soda bottles, or detergent bottles (rinse and flatten); paper such as copy paper, packing paper, paper bags, envelopes, newspapers and magazines (bundled in paper bags only-do not put paper in plastic bags) and cardboard boxes (remove packing materials and flatten).
Household batteries such as standard, rechargeable and button batteries are placed in the designated and labeled box. Do not leave car batteries, Power Wheel batteries or cordless tool batteries in the box; these batteries must be brought to the Friday morning program.
These items are not accepted at the convenience centers: Totes of any size or shape, gift wrapping paper, garden hoses, buckets of any shape or size, cat litter buckets, any kind of Styrofoam such as packing peanuts, food containers or TV packing, food of any kind, construction materials, furniture of any kind such as couches, chairs, desks or entertainment centers, appliances, car seats, electronics of any kind, feed bags, paper towels, outdoor furniture, children’s toys, metal products such as ladders, tools, siding, conduit, kitchen appliances, Christmas trees of any kind, Christmas decorations, household decorations such as fake flowers, mirrors, picture frames, wood shelves or metal shelving, carpet and padding, mattresses and box springs, light fixtures, household trash, light bulbs of any kind, and sweepers or carpet scrubbers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.