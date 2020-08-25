LAGRANGE — At a special meeting called to attend to a couple of urgent items, the LaGrange County Commissioners Monday morning offered the county’s Emergency Management Agency director position to a person already familiar with the office.
After looking over the resumes of more than 40 people, the commissioner’s offered the job to Bill Morr, a former LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher with 11 years of experience in that job. Morr left the dispatcher’s office last year and has been working for the county’s IT department. Morr, who was at the meeting, accepted the job offer and announced he would formally begin his new position on Sept. 8.
Morr said his reason for applying for the job was simple.
“It’s just something that I’ve always been intrigued with, the planning portion of the emergency field,” he said Monday after the meeting.
Morr replaces former LaGrange County Emergency Management Agency Director Don Wismer, who retired in July. While the commissioners didn’t talk about Morr’s salary during the meeting, Commissioner Terry Martin did say afterward the EMA director’s position pays about $45,000 annually.
In other matters, the commissioners approved a request by the LaGrange County Sheriff Jeff Campos to purchase a new transport van from a local dealership. For years, jail staff have used a collection of cars to transport prisons to court appointments and other required trips. But with the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic, police agencies are looking for specialized vehicles that can not only help protect the drivers of those vehicles from the potential threat of exposure to an unknown coronavirus infection by a prisoners but vehicles than can protect the threat of infect from prisoner to prisoner during transportation. The vehicle, a larger Sprinter class van, has special partitions that protect the driver from direct contact with the van’s passengers, and partitions that separate each passenger in the van from other passengers.
The van is estimated to cost the county about $70,000.
The commissioners also approved a plan to hire a consultant from DLZ, a regional architectural, engineering, and planning firm, to help it assess the HVAC systems in all of the county’s buildings and determine if those systems can be updated or replaced using federal funds available to the county through the recent CARES Act. That federal program allows for the county to be reimbursed the cost of upgrading or replacing those systems if the new systems include new state-of-the-art technology designed to help scrub and destroy potential coronavirus particles from the air. The staff from DLZ will closely examine all of the county air handling systems and present the county with a detailed list of recommendations that can then be submitted to the federal government for consideration.
Jason Boggs, the county’s building inspector, is spearheading a committee charged with gathering up invoices for all expenses incurred by the county as a result of the coronavirus. The commissioners expect to submit an itemized list of those expenses to the federal government for reimbursement as outlined in the CARES Act.
The commissioners also named Jennifer Miller, the administrative assistant at the Highway Department as the county’s new Americans with Disabilities Act coordinator.
