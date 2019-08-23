LIGONIER — Colleagues in the West Noble School Corp. reflected Thursday on their memories and experiences with Chuck Schlemmer, who died Wednesday evening at a Fort Wayne Hospital.
West Noble Primary Principal Brian Shepherd said he and Schlemmer ran thousands of miles together over the years, during all seasons, as fellow coaches.
“No matter what the weather was, we were always out here running,” Shepherd said. “He held me accountable. We raced everywhere in the Midwest and we traveled together.”
Shepherd said a recent incident was an excellent illustration of who Chuck Schlemmer was.
“There was a night not long ago when I was running by myself when a storm came up,” Shepherd said. “The thunder scared me a little bit and I ran to his porch for cover. I knocked on his door to tell him I was on his porch.”
Schlemmer offered to drive Shepherd home, but Shepherd declined. Shepherd started running toward home when the storm’s intensity lessened.
“I feel somebody coming up slowly behind me,” Shepherd said. “It’s him. He follows me all the way to my road, about a quarter of a mile. You knew he cared.
“We ran no matter what,” Shepherd added. “There were no excuses.”
West Noble Superintendent Galen Mast said the entire West Noble family — students, faculty and the community — are mourning.
“It’s been a time of sorrow here in our West Noble school community since the news of Chuck,” Mast said. “One of my favorite stories was from Mr. (Brian) Shepherd. He revealed that early in his coaching career with Mr. Schlemmer, after a meet, whether it be cross country or track, they would send the team on the bus with another assistant coach to the nearest eating establishment and then the two of them would run to where the team was eating. During that run, they dialogued about the meet and what they could improve on. Chuck was fairly quiet and focused here at school and a role model and mentor to our students and staff here at West Noble.”
West Noble athletic director Tom Schermerhorn said he and Schlemmer grew up together as neighbors. Schlemmer collected sports memorabilia and often talked with Schermerhorn about his finds at auctions he attended.
“He reached so many people, Schermerhorn said. “He was such a unique individual, so diverse. He loved going to auctions.”
Schermerhorn’s favorite photo of Schlemmer is one that shows Schlemmer running with his cross-country girls on an early morning. He described Schlemmer as “soft spoken but a really competitive person.”
“He helped everyone, he loved running so much,” Schermerhorn said. “He loved coming out in the morning and seeing everyone.”
Schlemmer coached track and cross country teams for 24 years at West Noble High School, where he was head coach 20 years and assistant coach for four years.
“He was really good at it,” Schermerhorn said. “He had a lot of success and he did it in the right way. He cared about his athletes as people. Who he was is what made him successful.”
The high school social studies hall feels different this week, Schermerhorn said, as students and faculty process their feelings of loss. He said Schlemmer had a great, but subtle sense of humor with both students and faculty members.
“The whole community is mourning the loss,” Schermerhorn said. “He left such a legacy. His was a life well lived.”
