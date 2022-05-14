LAGRANGE — Lakeland Primary School Principal, Tracie Blaize, spent Thursday on the roof of the elementary school building in LaGrange.
Blaize promised her students that if more than 250 of them participated in the school’s annual American Heart Association fund drive, she would spend a school day on the school’s roof.
The entire school gathered in a front of the school Thursday morning to watch Blaize being lifted to the roof by a LaGrange Fire Department aerial truck.
Blaize was well prepared for her time on the roof. The school provided her with a small tent to provide a little shade, a table, a chair, an extension cord to power her laptop computer, and a small set of music speakers. She also had a cooler filled with ice and water.
Each elementary school class visited with Blaize during recess periods. They used chalk to draw on the sidewalk in front of the school to send her messages of encouragement.
Lakeland Primary students raised nearly $10,000 for the Heart Association this past February.
