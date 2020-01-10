Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Kyle L. Baker, 36, of the 400 block of North Hill Road, Avilla, was arrested at 5:36 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on charges of battery against a public safety official, a Level 5 felony; domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years of age, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony. Baker was held without bond.
Jason C. Graf, 49, of the 700 block of Weber Road, Albion, was arrested at 4:07 p.m. Thursday by Albion police on charges of domestic battery-simple assault; and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. Gaff was held on $2,500 bond.
Jennifer M. Leer, 43, of the 600 block of South Oak Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:28 a.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and battery, a Class B misdemeanor. Leer was held on $2,500 bond.
Amanda E. Steiger, 58, of the 900 block of Gloriosa Circle, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:34 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or greater. Steiger was held on $3,500 bond.
Joshua M. Tucco, 23, of the 9300 block of East Sleepy Hollow Parkway, Cromwell, was arrested at 3:47 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Tucco posted $3,500 bond and was released Thursday.
