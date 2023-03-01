LIGONIER — Ligonier’s Hispanic residents, joined by members of an advocacy organization, La Voz Unida of Plymouth, packed the council room Monday night to ask for a resolution of support for Indiana Senate Bill 248, a measure that would create driving privilege cards.
The council received packets of information about SB 248 and why the bill is important to communities with populations of immigrants.
Council president Ken Schuman said he was moved by the stories of so many individuals who can’t get a license or insurance. He said he liked seeing the results of similar laws in other states, including fewer crashes and hit-and-run accidents.
The audience clapped and cheered when the council voted to have city attorney Jack Birch draft a resolution of support for the bill for final approval at the March 13 meeting.
Senate Bill 248 provides that an individual who is an Indiana resident and cannot provide proof of identity and lawful status in the United States may apply for a driving privilege card to obtain driving privileges. The bill sets forth the requirements to obtain a driving privilege card.
The bill provides that a driving privilege card may not be used as identification for any state or federal purpose other than to confer driving privileges. The card cannot be used for the purpose of voting, or to verify employment. The card holder must verify and continuously maintain insurance on any vehicle operated by the card holder. The card applicant is required to sign up for Selective Service.
The bill also prohibits the Bureau of Motor Vehicles from disclosing certain information unless a lawful court order or judicial warrant is presented.
Senate Bill 248, the specialized driving privilege bill authored by Sen. Blake Doriot, R-Goshen, did pass out of committee after some contentious discourse back on Feb. 7, but the bill has not since returned to the Senate floor.
As of Tuesday morning, the bill had not gone through a second or third reading, with the Senate third reading deadline being the end of the day.
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce had lobbied in favor of the bill, citing several benefits including:
• 43,400 different Indiana residents would apply for Driving Privilege Cards (DPCs) in the first three years of the program’s existence. In any given subsequent year, 48% of the eligible population would be expected to apply for a DPC
• Within two years, it will decrease the fatal hit-and-run incidence rate by 3.6%, bringing it below the national average
• The average auto insurance premiums in Indiana would decrease by $25.09 per year
• 77.3% of DPC holders would purchase auto insurance, a rate just 6% lower than the general population
• The law would increase revenue for Indiana automobile insurance companies by $68 million over the first three years
• It would generate roughly $7.2 million in state revenue over three years due to direct revenue and additional tax revenue
• Benefits to law enforcement include the following: community relations, criminal investigations, traffic law enforcement and allocation of resources.
Acording to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 18 states and the District of Columbia have enacted laws to allow unauthorized immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses. These states—California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and Washington—issue a license if an applicant provides certain documentation, such as a foreign birth certificate, foreign passport, or consular card and evidence of current residency in the state.
Ed Rodriguez, spokesman for La Vose Unida, said Minnesota is the latest state to approve the driving privileges card, approving the law just three weeks ago.
Rodriguez first offered a prayer for healing for Mayor Patty Fisel, who did not attend the meeting. Rodriguez, speaking in English and Spanish, spoke of the fear and hardship many immigrants experience because they don’t have required documents for a driver’s license, but still work and pay taxes in their communities.
That is, until they are arrested for operating a vehicle without ever having a license. Such arrests bring to light other problems as well, such as lack of auto insurance. The consequences can lead to deportation and the separation of families.
Rodriguez found an ally in Bryan Shearer, Ligonier’s police chief and public safety director.
Shearer spoke in favor of the resolution from the council, and was delighted to have a packed house for his police department’s annual report. He noted that there were 104 arrests in Ligonier in 2022 for operating a vehicle without ever having been licensed.
“I know there is fear,” Shearer told the crowd, “Please do not fear the police. We want to work together for solve problems for everyone.”
Shearer repeated the department’s mission statement and goals before launching into the numbers for 2022. For 2022, there was a total of 21,658 calls for service, compared to 21,593 for 2021. Both years had fewer calls than the pandemic year of 2020, when 26,074 calls for service were recorded.
Shear noted that his officers do security checks on businesses and for residents’ homes when they are on vacation. There have been no burglaries of businesses in the past three years, and two residential burglaries, one each in 2021 and 2022. No cases of child neglect were reported in 2022, either.
Reports of domestic battery incidents dropped from 35 in 2021 to just eight in 2022. Shearer attributed that decrease to officers educating residents for better outcomes.
Ligonier’s K9 team deployed 63 times in 2022 for various duties, include patrols, K9 demonstrations, security for undercover narcotics teams and school searches. Patrolman K9 Handler Nicholas Knafel and his K9 officer assisted in 43 arrests and seizures of drugs and firearms.
Photographs in the report highlight Ligonier police involvement with the Dakich bike event, where 20 children received free bikes and helmets; the Chalk It Up sidewalk art event for Domestic Violence Awareness Month; and a Bike Rodeo at the 2022 Marshmallow Festival on Labor Day weekend.
