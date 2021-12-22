LIGONIER — The city of Ligonier has many former police officers that have never been remembered for their service.
Ligonier has markers on the gravestones of locals who served in the fire department and the military, but no one from the police department has ever been recognized at their burial sites.
A new program in the city was recently formed by city employees Gary Cox and Earle Franklin that will help honor former police officers that served the city and officers killed in the line of duty.
Cox is a former Ligonier police officer and served the department as a detective for about 20 years. He feels its important that the city gives recognition to former officers by identifying them and putting police badge markers and American flags by their gravestones.
It started off when he received an email from the Indiana Law Enforcement Memorial, an online database that tracks police officers in the state who have been killed in the line of duty. The email he received was about a former Ligonier merchant policeman named William Edwin Keasey, who was shot and killed by a prisoner being walked to the city jail on June 29, 1934.
“They told me in the email about an officer in Ligonier who was killed,” he said. “I had never heard of such a thing so I contacted and learned that they were a website that tracks fallen officers across the state.”
When he learned that Keasey was a merchant policeman, he didn’t know what that was at first.
A merchant policeman was someone who was not a sworn officer. Their job was to patrol property like local businesses, but they didn’t have the same powers as sworn police officers do.
He said he read through the city council’s meeting minutes from that time period and found no mentions of Keasey after his death.
“Ligonier at the time didn’t have the funding for a police department so they employed a city marshal who patrolled the city during the day and a night watchman to patrol at night,” he said. “The city marshal made $900 a year at that time while the night watchman was paid $800 a year.”
The thing that got Cox’s attention was the fact that Keasey was assisting an actual officer, who was the night watchman at the time.
Keasey was shot twice in the abdomen by the prisoner, who had a .25 caliber handgun, as he stood by him at Ligonier city hall.
The prisoner was 22-year-old Virgel Hoffman and was later convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison, according to historical archives obtained by Cox and Franklin.
Three other men were involved in the shooting and they were charged with conspiracy to commit a felony. One of them got a life sentence to prison while the other two were sentenced to 2-14 years.
Cox began doing more research into Keasey’s life. It took him and Franklin quite a while to discover Keasey’s tombstone. They later found his burial site at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier.
They were able to obtain his death certificate, which they got from the Noble County Department of Health and his World War I registration card.
His death certificate had him as Edward Keasey while his registration card had him as William Edwin Keasey. Cox and Franklin were not able to obtain his birth certificate.
When they were able to get access to this information, Cox believed that Keasey not being on the public record as a fallen officer was not right and that people like him should get recognition.
There are other police officers from Ligonier that are now dead that Cox served with at the police department. He said a few of them he knew personally have never been recognized for their service.
“The fire department has been recognizing former firefighters that have died for decades,” he said.
One of the things Cox wants to do to help preserve records of the council remembering former police officers is by archiving the council meeting minutes books from the past and posting them on the city’s website.
“They’re huge and beautifully written,” he said. “The minutes books back in the day were handwritten.”
Cox said he is excited for the creation of this new program and hopes to have a book about it so others can pick up where he and Franklin left off once they decided to stop doing this.
